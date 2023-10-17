How to watch 49ers-Vikings Week 7 NFL game live online, on TV

The taste of defeat has fallen upon the San Francisco 49ers.

After a 5-0 start, the 49ers were just one Jake Moody field goal away from going 6-0 to start the 2023 season. But the Cleveland Browns ultimately held firm and didn't give the 49ers a sniff with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey out of the lineup.

The 49ers will now seek to re-enter the win column in Week 7 when they head to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Minnesota has not been up to par yet, starting just 2-4 after making the playoffs last season. The Vikings are coming off a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears and desperately need a win of their own to keep afloat in the NFC.

Here is everything you need to know for the 49ers-Vikings Week 7 affair:

When is the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 7 game?

The 49ers and Vikings will meet on Monday, Oct. 23.

What time is the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 7 game?

Kick-off from Minnesota is set for 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 7 game

49ers vs. Vikings will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the call.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Vikings Week 7 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+

5 key players to watch in 49ers-Vikings Week 7 game

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers: Purdy had the worst game of his young career vs. a historically stout Cleveland D. But if he wants to keep proving he's elite, it's about how he responds against Minnesota. That may also depend on the health of guys like McCaffrey and Samuel, but he'll need to stand out under the lights.

WRs Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, Vikings: With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, it's next man up for Minnesota. Addison and Osborn will need to give Kirk Cousins a lift with their speed, and tight end T.J. Hockenson will be just as vital in getting the passing attack going.

RBs Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, 49ers: Whether McCaffrey is out or limited, it would provide both Mitchell and Mason a chance to claim the RB2 spot. Mitchell has been key the last two years, but injuries have hindered him. Mason has looked more sharp and swift, but both should be more than enough for the 49ers to survive without their star back. Let's see if they're up for it.

DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings: Hunter may be a prime trade candidate for a contender thanks to his eight-sack start this season. The 49ers' offensive line didn't fare well vs. Cleveland despite experiencing success in recent weeks, so Hunter will be crucial for Minnesota to get Purdy out of his comfort zone.

DE Randy Gregory, 49ers: Gregory's 49ers debut provided plenty of optimism for his role going forward. The 30-year-old logged three solo tackles (two for a loss), one sack for a loss of seven yards and three QB hits. The 49ers' usually stout defensive line has not lived up to the hype through six weeks, but Gregory's introduction may bolster the unit with momentum.