How to watch Lions vs. Chiefs in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game on NBC and Peacock

At long last, football is back.

The 2023 NFL season will kick off Thursday night at the home of the reigning Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions under the bright lights at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to get the season going.

The Chiefs have grown accustomed to the spotlight, reaching five consecutive AFC Championship Games and bringing home two Lombardi Trophies. Now, they will try to be the first team in nearly 20 years to successfully defend the Super Bowl title.

The Lions, on the other hand, are looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Dan Campbell’s squad nearly earned a postseason berth after a red-hot end to the 2022 regular season, and now it will look to build on that momentum to begin 2023.

Here is everything to know for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game between the Chiefs and Lions:

When is the Lions vs. Chiefs Week 1 game?

The NFL season will begin with the Lions-Chiefs game on Thursday, Sept. 7.

What time is the Lions vs. Chiefs Week 1 game?

Kickoff time for Lions-Chiefs is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Lions vs. Chiefs on NBC

Lions-Chiefs will air on NBC and Peacock. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the NFL Kickoff Game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America as Maria Taylor, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty get you ready for the game.

How to stream Lions vs. Chiefs online

Fans can stream Lions-Chiefs on Peacock and NBC.com.

Key players for Lions vs. Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: What does Mahomes have in mind for an encore after winning regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year? The 27-year-old is already moving up the all-time ranks and is primed to build on his legacy in 2023.

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs: Having the best tight end in football certainly makes Mahomes’ job easier. Kelce is coming off a season in which he had career-highs in catches (110) and touchdowns (12) to go along with 1,338 yards. He may not be on the field Thursday, though, as head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice and his status for the game is uncertain.

DT Chris Jones, Chiefs: The Chiefs have been unable to lock down their top defensive player long-term. All-Pro Chris Jones has been holding out this offseason, and without a contract resolution, he may not take the field to start the year.

QB Jared Goff, Lions: Goff had a strong second season in Detroit, throwing 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions while starting all 17 games. The expectations are higher in 2023, and Goff will be in charge of leading what could be an explosive offense.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: The Lions landed a top receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation in Detroit, picking up 196 receptions, 2,073 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons.

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Lions: The No. 2 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft was a welcome addition for the Lions’ defense. Still, Detroit was tied for third-worst in the league in points allowed per game last season, and Hutchinson will be relied upon to slow down opposing QBs – beginning with Mahomes.