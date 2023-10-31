Jerry Jones, Cowboys get roasted after no moves at trade deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Kevin Byard.
The Seattle Seahawks brought in Leonard Williams.
The San Francisco 49ers landed Chase Young.
And the Dallas Cowboys did...nothing.
The 2023 NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon with the Cowboys not making any moves. And Dallas' inactivity came as other NFC contenders added to their rosters.
The Eagles, Seahawks and 49ers made big splashes, while the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions picked up an offensive weapon in former Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones. Of the five NFC teams that are above .500 after eight weeks, the Cowboys were the only ones to stay idle through the deadline.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did say Tuesday morning that he expected the team to stand pat. But it was still at least somewhat surprising to see Dallas, a franchise that hasn't been beyond the divisional round since 1995, simply watch as rival contenders beef up for playoff pushes.
And the NFL world, including Cowboys fans, ripped Jones and Co. for their inactivity: