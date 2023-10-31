Jerry Jones, Cowboys get roasted after no moves at trade deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Kevin Byard.

The Seattle Seahawks brought in Leonard Williams.

The San Francisco 49ers landed Chase Young.

And the Dallas Cowboys did...nothing.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon with the Cowboys not making any moves. And Dallas' inactivity came as other NFC contenders added to their rosters.

The Eagles, Seahawks and 49ers made big splashes, while the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions picked up an offensive weapon in former Cleveland Browns wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones. Of the five NFC teams that are above .500 after eight weeks, the Cowboys were the only ones to stay idle through the deadline.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did say Tuesday morning that he expected the team to stand pat. But it was still at least somewhat surprising to see Dallas, a franchise that hasn't been beyond the divisional round since 1995, simply watch as rival contenders beef up for playoff pushes.

And the NFL world, including Cowboys fans, ripped Jones and Co. for their inactivity:

Wow all the top teams in the NFC are making trades and getting better! Let's check in on the cowboys pic.twitter.com/m8pxFWi7ml — Depressed Micah Parsons Fan (@demcowboysfan) October 31, 2023

"Dallas should really make a move at the trade deadline."



The Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/9MqUjqM7p3 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 31, 2023

Eagles: Trade for Kevin Byard, sign Julio Jones



49ers: Trade for Randy Gregory and Chase Young



Cowboys: Nah we're good — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) October 31, 2023

Jerry Jones every year at the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/LpgMUs7TQ8 — Zirksee🍽️ (@Zirksee) October 31, 2023

I wonder if Jerry jones realizes the team that beat us 42-10 is getting better 😂 — 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙙•𝙯𝙚𝙠𝙚✭ (@6Blackhawks) October 31, 2023

Jerry Jones saying, “We are good,” and San Fran bringing in a stud is bad vibes. https://t.co/MiAeKSWuan — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) October 31, 2023

Dallas Cowboys before the season starts: our mantra for the year is “Carpe Omnia” it literally means seize everything, how cool is that



*The NFL Trade Deadline approaches*



*Other NFC contenders all add players*



Dallas Cowboys as it happens: oh we didn’t mean *this* everything — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 31, 2023

NFC wide open .. Eagles make a move, 49ers, Seahawks



Cowboys eh lets just see what happens they put more effort into a halftime performance than roster building — J Tuck (@jtuck151) October 31, 2023

Can't wait to be watching 2 other teams in the Super Bowl again. A tradition like no other. https://t.co/bdR7HiMNID — ✭Besse✭ (@BesseBoy) October 31, 2023

I hope Jerry Jones owns the Cowboys for as long as possible 😂 https://t.co/rb1KiYwmTr — David (@DWANN5) October 31, 2023