QB Jimmy Garoppolo suspended 2 games for violating NFL PED policy: Report

Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

The 32-year-old quarterback reportedly used a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the league.

Garoppolo reportedly will not appeal the ban and will miss the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

The Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo in the offseason before he is due an $11.25 million roster bonus kicks in next month. However, there is time for Las Vegas to find a trade partner — that team would be on the hook for the remaining two years of Garoppolo's deal.

Garoppolo started six games for Las Vegas during the 2023 campaign. He went 3-3, completing 66% of his passes with seven touchdowns against nine interceptions before being replaced by rookie Aidan O'Connell.