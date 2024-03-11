Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins agrees to 4-year deal with Falcons, agent says

Longtime Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is headed to the Falcons, according to multiple reports.

The Falcons have had quarterback problems over the last few seasons, with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke sharing starting duties in 2023 for the 7-10 team.

Rather than running it back with one of them or trading for Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the Falcons are opting to pay a proven veteran starter.

Cousins has seven seasons of 4,000+ passing yards to his name. He has a 76-67-2 record as a starter with both Minnesota and Washington.