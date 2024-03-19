Ex-Chargers WR Mike Williams signing with Jets, reports say

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new weapon.

Ex-Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is signing with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Williams reportedly will sign a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

The Chargers released Williams in a money-saving move last week after he spent the first seven years of his career with the franchise. The former first-round pick was part of a lethal 1-2 punch at wide receiver with Keenan Allen in Los Angeles, and now he will form a new one with Garrett Wilson on the Jets.

The 29-year-old Williams has posted two 1,000-yard seasons in his career, most recently doing so in 2021 when he recorded 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. He was limited to just three games last season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3.

The Jets have made several other additions to their offense in free agency. They beefed up their offensive line by signing tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses along with guard John Simpson. New York also brought in veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor to back up Rodgers.

With Williams bound for New York, Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr. headline the top available wide receivers on the open market.