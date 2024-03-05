2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest news ahead of Tuesday's deadline

It’s coming down to the wire for NFL teams interested in using the franchise tag.

Organizations have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to tag pending free agents. A couple of teams have already used the franchise tag on key contributors, while others have mere hours to make a decision on their stars’ free agency statuses.

Here is the latest across the NFL ahead of Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline.

Players who have been tagged

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals tagged their No. 2 wide receiver in Tee Higgins. The 25-year-old has been with the team since he was selected 33rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and is coming off a 2023 season in which he posted 42 receptions, 656 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns across 12 games.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on one of their top defensive contributors. Sneed was taken by Kansas City in the fourth round of the 2020 draft and has earned Super Bowls in consecutive years with the team. Although he’s tagged, the Chiefs reportedly gave Sneed permission to seek a trade in February.

2024 NFL franchise tag figures

Here is how much players can earn on the non-exclusive franchise tag and transition tag for the 2024 season:

Non-exclusive franchise tag

Quarterback $38,301,000 Running back $11,951,000 Wide receiver $21,816,000 Tight end $12,693,000 Offensive lineman $20,985,000 Defensive tackle $22,102,000 Defensive end $21,324,000 Linebacker $24,007,000 Cornerback $19,802,000 Safety $17,123,000 Kicker/punter $5,984,000

Transition tag