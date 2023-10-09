49ers QB Brock Purdy admits he still has roommate, splits rent

In less than a year, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to building a strong case for the 2023 NFL MVP award.

So what does life look like for the starting quarterback of a 5-0 team?

Not as flashy as some might think.

"So, I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here," Purdy recently revealed on the TODAY Show. "So he and I are still splitting rent. I still drive my Toyota Sequoia and other than that, it's pretty simple."

The teammate-turned-roommate in question? Second-year offensive lineman Nick Zakelj.

Can confirm what Brock Purdy said on the @TODAYshow - His roommate is #49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj. During the 2022 season Alfredo Gutierrez lived with them as well. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 5, 2023

Purdy’s salary is $870,000 this season, but the Bay Area isn't necessarily the most affordable place to live. Sure, the quarterback probably could find his own place, but like his decision-making on the football field, Purdy is being smart with his finances.

That is until he's able to negotiate a new contract in another two years or so. Until then, Purdy and Zakelj will split the bills.

Football quarterbacks, they're just like us.

