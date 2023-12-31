NFL Week 17 winners, losers: Ravens soar, 49ers clinch but Eagles stunned

Not every NFL team will go into 2024 on a high note.

That was surely the case with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, who lost 20-19 at the Dallas Cowboys after a controversial overturned two-point conversion.

But, on the other hand, some teams are right where they want to be.

The Baltimore Ravens locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC after a 56-19 thumping at home versus the Miami Dolphins. The San Francisco 49ers did the same in the NFC after beating the Washington Commanders on the road 27-10, plus getting help elsewhere.

They can enjoy some rest in Week 18 before the postseason grind commences. But before we look ahead, let's analyze Sunday's Week 17 action with winners and losers:

WINNER: Lamar Jackson's MVP case

It seems every week there's a new favorite for the MVP, but Jackson might be here to stay. The 26-year-old led Baltimore to a 33-19 win at San Francisco last time out, then pioneered the 56-19 rout over Miami in which he completed 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdowns and no picks. Regardless of how Week 18 goes at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson may have stamped his resume to receive his second league MVP award. It'd be deserved for the leader of the league's most in-form squad.

LOSER: Eagles stunned at home to Cardinals

The 49ers may have clinched the No. 1 seed, but they can thank the Eagles for making it much easier than initially anticipated. The then 3-12 Arizona Cardinals came into town with head coach Jonathan Gannon returning to the city where he used to be the defensive coordinator. Led by Kyler Murray's three touchdown passes and James Conner's 128 rushing yards and a touchdown, the Cardinals won 35-31 after a goal-line score in the closing seconds.

The Eagles have lost four of their last five games since entering their home game versus the 49ers at 10-1. They'll be on the road against the New York Giants to close out the regular season, and they also might've cost themselves the NFC East crown if the Dallas Cowboys win at the Washington Commanders.

WINNER: 49ers earn much-needed bye

While the 49ers offense can get going in an instant, their defense has been quite poor since they beat the Eagles. Missed tackles and injured players piling up have both played significant parts in that, which further emphasizes how much they needed the extra week off. After losing three in a row earlier in the season, San Francisco responded from its following bye with six straight wins. Can they repeat that form and success once again in crunch time?

LOSER: Dolphins in big games

As good as Miami has been throughout the season, its inability to step up in big games has been a stain on its resume. Prior to the Ravens blowout, the Dolphins had lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Eagles in potential statement wins, with a close two-point win at home to Dallas being the sole standout. But even then, the Cowboys have faced similar questions, so someone had to give. It's important to note Miami did not have Raheem Mostert or Jaylen Waddle versus Baltimore, but the signs have been there for a while. The Dolphins will host the Bills in Week 18 with the winner clinching the AFC East. The NFL world will be watching.

WINNER: Bears claim 2024 No. 1 overall pick

The Bears are officially on the clock. In fact, Chicago earned two victories on Sunday. Justin Fields and Co. shined in a 37-17 home win versus the Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars along with the Cardinals' win versus Philadelphia meant the Bears will own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If you remember, Carolina traded for the top pick Chicago owned last season and used it on quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers sent Chicago a 2024 first-rounder in that deal, which ended up being the top overall pick since they are 2-14.

LOSER: Buccaneers delay NFC South clinch

Tampa Bay had a prime opportunity to beat the New Orleans Saints at home and clinch the NFC South. But Baker Mayfield and Co. came out flat in a disappointing 23-13 loss that saw all 13 points come in the fourth quarter. Mayfield completed 22 of 33 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two picks, but it was Derek Carr who emerged victorious after completing 24 of 32 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Both teams are now 8-8 entering a pivotal Week 18. Tampa Bay will be at the 2-14 Panthers while the Saints will host the 7-9 Falcons, who are still alive in the hunt but need a lot to get in. Whoever doesn't win the division could be out of the playoffs completely with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks currently in better positions.