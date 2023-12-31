NFL Week 18 schedule: What's at stake in each game?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 with the AFC East title up for grabs.

The calendar has flipped to 2024 and that means the NFL has reached the final week of the regular season.

The dates and times for the Week 18 games were made official after Sunday's games when all playoff scenarios were determined. The week begins with a Saturday doubleheader that has major postseason implications and concludes with a 14-game Sunday slate.

Some teams, like the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, have already secured their spot in the playoffs. Others are still playing for positioning -- either in the playoffs or the NFL draft.

Here's a look at what's at stake in each game...

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, ESPN/ABC) - The Steelers will look to secure an AFC wild-card spot with a win over a Ravens team that has already locked up the conference's top seed and will have the option to rest starters.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, ESPN/ABC); Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS) - The Texans, Colts and Jaguars all enter at 9-7 with the AFC East division title and wild-card berths up for grabs, making the two games potential win-and-in scenarios.

New York Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX) - The 6-10 Jets have lost 15 straight games to the Patriots, but now might not be the best time to snap that lengthy streak. Another loss for the 4-12 Pats could help them land the No. 2 pick in the draft, putting them in position to select a potential franchise quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX) - The 8-8 Bucs need a victory over the 2-14 Panthers to win the NFC South title. Carolina has locked up the worst record in the league, but they will surrender the top pick in the draft to the Chicago Bears as part of the trade for last year's No. 1 pick, which the Panthers used to select quarterback Bryce Young.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS) - If the Carolina Panthers manage to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this matchup between the 8-8 Saints and 7-9 Falcons could determine the NFC South winner.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS) - The 11-5 Browns have already clinched a rare playoff berth. The 8-8 Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention with their Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX) - The 11-5 Lions have won their first division title since 1993 and enter the final week tied with the Cowboys and Eagles for the NFC's second-best record at 11-5. The Vikings, despite a home loss to the Packers, remain in contention for an NFC wild-card spot.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS) - The Bears will have the top pick in the draft for the second consecutive season, thanks to a trade rather than a putrid record. The Packers, with a win over the Vikings, remain in contention for an NFC wild-card spot and will get in with a win.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS); Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX) - The Cowboys and Eagles both enter their respective regular-season finales at 11-5 following Philadelphia's stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. The Eagles and Cowboys split their head-to-head matchups this season and both have a 4-1 division record, with Dallas currently owning the tiebreaker with a better record among common opponents.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX) - The 8-8 Seahawks are clinging to the final NFC wild card spot after their Week 17 loss. The 4-12 Cardinals, after their stunning victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, might play their way out of the second pick in the NFL draft with another win.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, CBS) - The 10-6 Chiefs have wrapped up an eighth straight AFC West division title and, with a win and some help, could finish tied for the second-best record in the conference.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX) - The 12-4 49ers will be the top seed in the NFC and the 9-7 Rams have clinched a wild-card berth.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, FOX) - Not much on the line other than pride in this matchup between the 8-8 Broncos and 7-9 Raiders, with both teams having been eliminated from playoff contention.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET, Sunday, NBC) - The AFC East is up for grabs in this matchup. The 11-5 Dolphins have already clinched a playoff spot, while the 10-6 Bills might need to complete a season-sweep of Miami to get in. A Miami win would give the Dolphins their first division title since 2008. If the Bills lose, they'll need a Jacksonville or Pittsburgh loss to make the playoffs.