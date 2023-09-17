NFL Week 2 winners and losers: Free football, contenders in trouble, a surprise division and more

It's been a wild Week 2 in the NFL.

From overtime games to last second victories, the early window provided fans with plenty of exciting action.

Some teams are rolling, while others are still struggling to start their season.

Here are some winners and losers after the early slate of Week 2 in the NFL:

WINNER: Bills bounce back with lopsided victory

Reports of the Buffalo Bills' demise were greatly exaggerated.

After an overtime loss in Week 1 to the New York Jets, Josh Allen and Co. bounced back in a big way on Sunday. The Bills dominated in their home-opener, scoring a 38-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen went 31 of 37 for 274 yards, three touchdowns and, most importantly, no turnovers. He had three interceptions and a lost fumble in Week 1, which put him under fire all week. It's safe to say the Bills are going to be just fine.

LOSER: Several AFC contenders in trouble after 0-2 starts

While the Bills got back on track in Week 2, some other AFC contenders weren't as fortunate. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers, both playoff teams last season, dropped to 0-2 after both lost by three points.

For the second straight game, the Bengals had a slow start. It took until late in the third quarter for Cincinnati to score its first offensive touchdown of the season. A second late score by Tee Higgins brought them within 27-24, but they were unable to stop the Ravens on the final drive to get the ball back. Joe Burrow and Co. are now 0-2 for the second season in a row.

The Chargers, fresh off a shootout with the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, once again came up short in a close game. Justin Herbert led his team on a game-tying field goal drive at the end of regulation. Los Angeles got the ball first in overtime, but went three-and-out before the Titans drove down and ended the game on a 41-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

WINNER: Fans of free football

NFL fans were treated to two overtime games on Sunday afternoon: Chargers-Titans and Seahawks-Lions.

As aforementioned, the Chargers tied the game on a field goal at the end of regulation but came up short in the extra period. Ryan Tannehill recovered from his turnover-filled Week 1 performance by playing a clean game at home.

The Seahawks improved to 1-1 after their road win over the Lions. Similar to the Chargers-Titans game, the team that eventually lost the game was the team that forced overtime. Detroit's Riley Patterson hit a 38-yard field goal to force overtime, but Tyler Lockett sealed the game for Seattle with a 6-yard touchdown from Geno Smith.

LOSER: Anthony Richardson exits with another injury after electric start

The Richardson era in Indianapolis has been a rollercoaster so far.

In each of his first two starts, the first-rounder has dazzled with thrilling touchdown runs. But on the other side of the coin, he's also exited both starts due to injury.

Richardson left Sunday's game with a concussion in the second quarter after rushing for two touchdowns on Indy's first two possessions. He finished the game 6 of 10 passing for 56 yards, plus 35 yards and two scores on the ground. The Colts held on to defeat the Texans, 31-20, with Gardner Minshew taking over in relief.

WINNER: Chiefs defense shows out against tough Jaguars offense

Here's something you don't hear often: Kansas City won a game thanks to its defense, not its offense.

Normally, Patrick Mahomes is the catalyst for Andy Reid's squad. He was productive on Sunday -- 29 for 41, 305 yards, two touchdowns, one interception -- but the offensive unit is still a step slow. Travis Kelce did score in his season debut, though.

The Chiefs' defense, getting back Chris Jones, held a high-powered Jaguars offense to just nine points (three field goals). They had four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovered while stymieing Trevor Lawrence.

LOSER: NFC South skeptics

Entering the season, there was a consensus on the NFL's weakest division: the NFC South. The Buccaneers won the crown last year after going 8-9.

It's still early, but things look different so far this season. The Falcons and Bucs improved to 2-0 on Sunday, as the NFC South became the first division to have two teams with two wins.

The Falcons overcame a 24-12 fourth-quarter deficit to topple the Packers, 25-24. The Bucs, meanwhile, made easy work of the Bears in a 27-17 victory.