Source: Bosa, 49ers agree to record five-year, $170M extension

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa is back.

Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and the 49ers ended their lengthy contract impasse Wednesday with a reported record-breaking contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in 49ers history.

Bosa and the 49ers agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract with $122.5 million in guaranteed money, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

Source confirms Nick Bosa's contract agreement with the #49ers. No word, yet, on his travel plans. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 6, 2023

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Bosa's contract agreement to reporters shortly after news of the deal broke.

"I actually was preparing to talk to you guys about how I have nothing to tell you guys and I was three minutes late because I just got told on the news," Shanahan said. "So obviously pumped up about it and try to hit him up after this and figure it out.

"Not good thoughts. But you know, when you feel it's kind of, you don't, you try not to think about it much because it's not really in my control and you just gotta let the process play itself out once. It kind of went through the weekend. I just kind of got in my mind that we weren't playing with [him]. So because if I would have gone back and forth, I would have been miserable. So I just decided we weren't. I think our team was ready to not. And we are, that was our mindset this way. And, it was a hell of a bonus to just get told that coming in here. So we're obviously we're excited about it."

Kyle Shanahan confirms Nick Bosa agreed to sign his contract extension and discusses his Week 1 status pic.twitter.com/TaTcc4waZQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The new deal locks up Bosa to the franchise through the 2028 NFL season.

The agreement signals the end of the only contract stalemate during San Francisco's seven-year John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan regime. Bosa did not report to Santa Clara for training camp with his teammates on July 25, and his holdout ends after 44 days.

Now, the focus shifts on getting Bosa ready for the regular season, which begins for the 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Asked Wednesday if he has a realistic amount of snaps in mind for Bosa against the Steelers, Shanahan is hoping for the best but won't push his star edge rusher.

"We got to see when he gets here," Shanahan said. "I know Nick will come in shape. I know he'll be good. Be great if he could get in something today. I don't know when he's going to get here or where he's flying from, but I know we'll be smart with it and that will be based over these next two and a half practices."

Shanahan said earlier this month he had no concerns about Bosa’s physical condition and ability to return to the team and make an immediate impact.

"I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I’ve ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything." Shanahan said. "I know they’re going to get it right, both sides, and I’m excited for when I do see him."

Bosa, 25, recently was named the No. 4 player in the NFL’s Top 100 list. He registered a career-best 18.5 sacks last season. The completion of Bosa’s long-term contract was the 49ers’ biggest priority since the conclusion of last season.

He was scheduled to enter the final year of his contract after the 49ers picked up the fifth-year option this season at $17.859 million. Bosa was subject to $40,000 in fines per day during his holdout, but the 49ers agreed to waive the fines.

Bosa envisioned this day in early June at at the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp in Santa Clara when he expressed no anxiety about a long-term contract getting done.

“I think I’ll get what I deserve,” he said.

Bosa was selected as NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 with nine sacks after the 49ers selected him with the No. 2 overall pick behind the Arizona Cardinals’ choice of quarterback Kyler Murray.

Bosa appeared in just two games in 2020 due to a torn ACL before coming back strong in 2021 with 15.5 sacks.

He ranks Nos. 2 and 6 on the 49ers’ all-time single-season sack register. Aldon Smith recorded a franchise-best 19.5 sacks in 2012.

Bosa’s deal exceeds receiver Deebo Samuel’s contract that averages $23.85 million per season and left tackle Trent Williams’ deal at $23.01 million annually. The 49ers paid quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo less than $122 million over his six seasons with the club (just more than $20 million per season).

Before Bosa’s contract, the top-paid edge rushers in the league were T.J. Watt ($28 million) and Joey Bosa ($27 million), his older brother.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is the highest-paid defensive player at $31.66 million per season.

The 49ers never left any doubt about where Bosa fit into the future of the franchise.

The team routinely has said they would listen to trade offers for any of their players. The exception was Bosa.

When asked before the draft if any teams had called to inquire about Bosa’s availability, Lynch said, “That hotline is closed. It never opened.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast