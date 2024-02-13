Patrick Mahomes' text reveals when he ‘decided' Chiefs would win Super Bowl

Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.

Whatever you make of comparisons between Patrick Mahomes and Michael Jordan, who said the aforementioned quote, there's no denying the former's greatness.

The 28-year-old quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl triumph in five years on Sunday, cementing their dynasty status.

Mahomes and Co. topped the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII, but while the world wouldn't know the result until the dying seconds of overtime, the Chiefs QB knew it well in advance.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday from Mahomes' wife, Brittany, she reveals a text from the Chiefs star sent on Friday, Jan. 5, where he messaged: "I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl."

The text was sent a week in advance to the Chiefs beating the Miami Dolphins 26-7 at home in the wild-card round on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Kansas City, the AFC's No. 3 seed, would go on to eliminate the No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 1 Baltimore Ravens on the road in the divisional round and conference championship game, respectively, before repeating as Super Bowl champs.

It didn't appear the Chiefs had what it would take to win the Lombardi Trophy again for most of the regular season. Mahomes had a down year statistically in many categories with tight end Travis Kelce being his lone reliable outlet, until rookie wideout Rashee Rice grew into his role right on cue.

Mahomes also had to play in his first ever road playoff game(s) because the Chiefs finished at 11-6, which was disappointing for their standards. The Ravens went a league-best 13-4 while the Bills were 11-6 but owned the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City.

But Mahomes called his shot -- and backed it up.