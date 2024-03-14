Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are opening a steakhouse in Kansas City

FILE — Patrick Mahomes (L) and Travis Kelce (R) after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game during the 2023 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are teaming up — off the field this time — to open up a "modern steakhouse" in the heart of their home city.

1587 Prime — a nod to the Super Bowl champions' jersey numbers — will open in the Loews Hotel in Kansas City in early 2025, according to a release from hospitality group Noble 33.

The new venture is in collaboration with Noble 33 and its founders, Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said, according to the release.

Noble 33 has restaurants across the U.S. in cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York and Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as international locations in Toronto and London.

“We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City,” Kelce said.

The steakhouse will “bring a brand new, immersive and upscale dining experience to Kansas City,” according to Noble 33.

Berman said they are honored to work with "two icons of the game" who will "create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond."

1587 Prime will span nearly 10,000 square feet across two floors, boast multiple private dining rooms — perhaps for when Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, pops in — as well as a "a jaw-dropping meat display," according to Noble 33.

It will also host an "extensive" wine collection and a "meticulously curated" wine list to complement the menu, the hospitality group said.

Throughout the space, "hyper-subtle nods to Patrick and Travis’ on-field accomplishments" will be on display," Noble 33 said, without offering more details.

While there are currently no sneak peeks into what 1587 Prime might be offering in terms of food, fans can follow along on Instagram until doors open.

