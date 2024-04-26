Eagles trade up, pick Cooper DeJean in second round of 2024 NFL draft

The Eagles traded up to draft Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean at pick No. 40 in the second round.

DeJean, 21, was expected to be a first-round pick but fell into the second round and the Eagles pounced.

The Eagles traded away picks 50, 53 and 161 in the fifth round to get back No. 40 and No. 78 in the third round from the Washington Commanders.

This pick comes after the Eagles landed cornerback Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo at No. 22 overall in the first round on Thursday night.

