49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has surprising take on the Brotherly Shove

It's been one of the hottest topics throughout the 2023 NFL season due to its success rate and controversy across the league — the Brotherly Shove.

Nearly perfected by the Eagles, many players, coaches and fans have called for the league to ban it when the season comes to an end.

The reality is, every single team is capable of calling this exact play … they just lack the ability to execute it. (They also don't have the combination of a quarterback that can squat 600 pounds and one of the greatest centers of all time. Thank you Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce.)

"You've seen it across the league that people can't do it like we can do it," head coach Nick Sirianni said following the Eagles' Week 7 win over the Dolphins. "If everyone could do it, everybody would do it."

While many heavily disagree with the play, there's one opponent who doesn't understand those wanting to ban it.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was a guest on KNBR's "Murph and Mac Podcast," where he shared his thoughts on the Brotherly Shove.

"I don't see why it wouldn't be legal unless guys were getting hurt a lot," Bosa said. "I don't know how they get so much push, so I'll definitely be watching tape on it this week when we get into it. I'm impressed with how good they are at it. We got to be good on first and second [down], because you don't want to have to deal with that too much throughout the game.

"You know, I haven't taken too much time to think about it, to be honest with you. Honestly, I think if people were getting hurt, it would be something I would be against, but if that's not happening, more power to them."

Who would have thought we'd be agreeing with Bosa as we approach Eagles-49ers?

The highly anticipated NFC Championship rematch will take place this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at the Linc.