A couple Eagles named to NFLPA's second annual all-pro team

Eagles center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson have both been named to the NFLPA’s all-pro team for 2023.

This is the second year the NFL Players Association has put out an all-pro team and both Kelce and Johnson have been named to it both years.

While the Associated Press All-Pro team is the one that garners the most respect and has for many years, the NFLPA team is unique because it’s voted on by fellow NFL players. Players vote for their own position groups the position groups and the ones they compete against directly.

Last year, the Eagles had three players on the inaugural team. In addition to Kelce and Johnson, cornerback Darius Slay also made it last season.

Here’s the full NFLPA all-pro team this year:

QB: Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

RB Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

FB: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

TE: Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

WR: Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

WR: CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

LT: Trent Williams (49ers)

LG: (tie) Joel Bitonio (Browns)/Tyler Smith (Cowboys)

C: Jason Kelce (Eagles)

RG: Zack Martin (Cowboys)

RT: Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Edge: Myles Garrett (Browns)

Edge: Max Crosby (Raiders)

NT: Dexter Lawrence (Giants)

DT: Chris Jones (Chiefs)

DT: Aaron Donald (Rams)

LB: Roquan Smith (Ravens)

LB: Fred Warner (49ers)

CB: DaRon Bland (Cowboys)

CB: Pat Surtain II (Broncos)

FS: Jessie Bates III (Falcons)

SS: Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

KR: Keisean Nixon (Packers)

PR: Derius Davis (Chargers)

ST: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions)

ST: Brenden Schooler (Patriots)

K: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

P: A.J. Cole (Raiders)

LS: Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)

Kelce, 36, is aging like a fine wine. The 2011 sixth-round pick is still playing at an extremely high level even in his 13th season. In addition to these two NFLPA all-pro nods, Kelce is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a five-time AP All-Pro. He was again named to the Pro Bowl this season and will likely get another All-Pro to add to his Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

And Johnson, 33, is making a late-career push for the Hall of Fame too. He was named to his fifth Pro Bowl this season and has a couple of AP All-Pro nods under his belt as well.

The other Eagles this season named to the Pro Bowl were A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson, D’Andre Swift and Haason Reddick. They also had many alternates. The AP All-Pro team has not yet been released.

