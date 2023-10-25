A.J. Brown takes home an award after another stellar performance

A.J. Brown has been on a tear the last month and on Wednesday was named the NFC Player of the Week for his performance against the Dolphins on Sunday night.

This is the first Player of the Week award in Brown’s five-year NFL career.

Against the Dolphins, Brown had 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 31-17 win to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And it isn’t even his best performance this month. Sunday was Johnson’s fifth straight game with 125+ yards, tying the all-time NFL record.

Here’s a look at Brown’s last five games:

Week 7 vs. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD

Week 6 at Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards

Week 5 at Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards

Week 4 vs. Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs

Week 3 at Buccaneers: 9 catches, 131 yards

Brown is the fifth Eagles wide receiver to win an Offensive Player of the Week award, joining Desean Jackson (three times), Irving Fryar, Jeremy Maclin and Calvin Williams.

And Brown is the third former Ole Miss player to win an OPOW award, joining Eli Manning (four times) and Deuce McAllister.

Brown is also the fourth Eagles player to win an Player of the Week award in seven weeks in the 2023 season:

Week 1: Jake Elliott NFC STPOW

Week 2: D’Andre Swift NFC OPOW

Week 4: Jake Elliott NFC STPOW

Week 7: A.J. Brown NFC OPOW

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube