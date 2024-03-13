Breaking down Saquon Barkley's 3-year contract with Eagles

Earlier this week, the Eagles made one of the biggest splashes of free agency when they agreed to terms with Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley.

The deal is a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million in guaranteed money, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia earlier this week.

But now we have all the details:

• This deal incudes a signing bonus of $11.625 million

• The full guarantee in this contract is $26 million

• Barkley has base salaries of $1.375 million in 2024, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in 2026

• Just $1.5 million of Barkley’s 2026 salary is guaranteed

• Barkley has per-game roster bonuses totaling $250K in each of the three years

• Barkley is due a $1 million bonus if he’s on the Eagles’ roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year

Based on those details this is essentially a two-year deal worth over $24 million and will give the Eagles an opportunity to keep Barkley in 2026 if things really work out. But it will also give them an out to cut ties after the 2025 season when Barkley will be 29.

Barkley’s earnings after two seasons will be $24.5 million, which will come from his signing bonus, his two base salaries and $500K in roster bonuses. The only remaining guaranteed money is $1.5 million in 2026.

Here’s a look at Barkley’s cap hits during the contract, via OverTheCap:

2024: $3,905,882

2025: $13,575,000

2026: $15,575,000

2027: $4,650,000 dead money

Cutting Barkley after the 2025 season would leave $8.475 million (remaining prorated signing bonus money + $1.5 million left guaranteed) in dead cap and save just over $7 million in cap space.

Even if Barkley does end up being with the Eagles in 2026, it seems very unlikely he’d play out that year on this current contract as it’s structured with a cap hit of around $15.5 million. The Eagles would restructure the deal before that happens.

