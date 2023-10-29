Carter dealing with back injury against Commanders

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) looks on in a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is questionable to return in the second half against the Commanders with a back injury.

Carter seemed to get hurt in the first half but stayed on the sideline at FedEx Field and returned after a trip to the medical tent. But in the third quarter, Carter left again and this time went into the locker room.

The Eagles do have good depth on their defensive line but starting nose tackle Jordan Davis also has a hamstring injury. He was questionable coming into the weekend but has been on the field a good amount against the Commanders.

And Milton Williams (shoulder) missed some time in this game but returned.

The Eagles have depth at defensive tackle but it’s being tested in this close game.