DeSean Jackson announces retirement, to be honored by Eagles Sunday

DeSean Jackson, one of the most electrifying wide receivers in NFL history, will officially retire as an Eagle on Friday.

Jackson, one of only three players in NFL history with 11,000 receiving yards and 17 yards per catch, announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons, three Pro Bowls and more 60-yard touchdowns than anybody who ever played the game.

The Eagles plan to honor Jackson at their game against the 49ers Sunday at the Linc. Jackson will serve as honorary captain.

Jackson, who spent eight years in two stints with the Eagles, caught 641 passes for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns receiving and added four punt return TDs and four more rushing.

"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine.

“We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December, 2010, and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands.' We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our Honorary Captain of the Game."

The Eagles selected Jackson in the second round of the 2008 draft, and he made an immediate impact with 106 yards in his first career game and 110 in his second. His 106 yards vs. the Rams in the 2008 opener at the Linc are the most in franchise history by a player in his first game, and with 110 yards a week later in Dallas he became the first player in NFL history with 100 yards in each of his first two games (Will Fuller of the Texans did it in 2016).

Jackson added 364 career postseason receiving yards, including 92 in the 2008 NFC Championship Game in Glendale, Arizona, where his 62-yard TD catch from Donovan McNabb gave the Eagles a 25-24 lead over the Cards with 10:45 left. The Cards eventually won 32-25.

Jackson spent his first six years with the Eagles and during that span made all three of his Pro Bowls and averaged 59 catches, 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns per season.

He’s the only wide receiver in Eagles history with six straight 700-yard seasons. Tight end Zach Ertz also did it.

Chip Kelly released Jackson after his 2013 Pro Bowl season — his 1,332 yards remain 3rd-most in Eagles history — and he went on to have two more 1,000-yard seasons in Washington and then spent two years in Tampa. He returned to the Eagles in 2019 and 2020 but was limited by injuries to eight games. He finished his career with the Raiders and Rams in 2021 and the Ravens last year. He played his final NFL game on New Year’s Day in the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Jackson’s 17.6 career average is 6th-highest in NFL history by a player with at least 500 receptions and highest over the last 30 years.

Jackson’s 26 career touchdowns of 60 yards or more are the most in NFL history, three more than Jerry Rice’s 23, and his 210 yards in Dallas in 2010 are 3rd-most in Eagles history (and most ever in a road game). His eight 150-yard games are three more than any other Eagle. He had 10 in all.

Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch four times – for four different teams. His four punt return TDs are tied for the franchise record with Darren Sproles and among the top-20 in NFL history.

In Eagles history, Jackson’s 6,512 yards trail only Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael (8,878) and Pete Retzlaff (7,412). His 379 catches are 6th-most (behind Carmichael, Ertz, Retzlaff, Brian Westbrook and Brent Celek) and his 35 touchdown catches are 9th-most. His 17.2 average trails only Tommy McDonald (19.2), Ben Hawkins (18.3) and Mike Quick (17.8).

Jackson’s three 1,000-yard seasons are tied for most in Eagles history with Quick and Carmichael. Only McDonald (5), Quick (5) and Carmichael (4) also made three Pro Bowls among Eagles wideouts.

Jackson and Tyreek Hill are the only players in history with 50 receiving TDs, four punt return TDs and four rushing TDs.

