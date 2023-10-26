Eagles add a few players to Thursday's injury report ahead of Commanders game

The Eagles on Thursday afternoon added three defensive starters to the injury report.

James Bradberry, Zach Cunningham and Jordan Davis were all listed as limited on Thursday after not appearing on the report to start the week. It’s unclear if any of these three players are in danger of missing Sunday’s game in Washington, but Bradberry spoke to reporters after practice.

The Eagles held their first practice of the week on Thursday after having a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Here’s the full report:

Did not participate: CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

Limited: Milton Williams (heel), James Bradberry (ankle), Zach Cunningham (ankle), Jordan Davis (hamstring)

Full: Reed Blankenship (ribs)

Roby has now been listed as DNP for the first two days of this week, making it pretty likely he’s going to miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury suffered against the Jets in Week 6. But the fact that Roby is not on IR, seems to indicate the Eagles don’t expect him to miss four weeks.

Blankenship is a full participant for the first two days of the week. He’s on track to return this Sunday after missing the Dolphins game on Sunday Night Football.

And it’s still worth pointing out that Jalen Hurts is not on the injury report. He’s clearly dealing with a knee injury after we saw him wear a brace on his left knee in the second half against the Dolphins. But he’s been a full participant in practice all week and is fully expected to play on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Commanders starting left guard Saahdiq Charles missed his second straight day of practice with a calf injury. Starting CB Benjamin St.-Juste popped up on the Washington injury report on Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the full report from the Commanders:

DNP: G Saahdiq Charles (calf), LB Cody Barton (ankle)

Limited: WR Curtis Samuel (foot), CB Benjamin St.-Juste (thigh)

Full: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), G Sam Cosmi (hip), DE Montez Sweat (finger), DT Phidarian Mathis (calf), TE Cole Turner (ankle)

