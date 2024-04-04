Eagles and Jordan Mailata reach terms on 3-year mega extension

The Eagles and left tackle Jordan Mailata have reached terms on a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Philly through the 2028 season, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The three-year extension is worth $66 million, which includes $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

At an average of $22 million per season during the extension, Mailata is now the fourth-highest paid left tackle in the NFL behind Laremy Tunsil ($25M), Andrew Thomas ($23.5M) and Trent Williams ($23M).

Mailata is the fourth Eagles player to be signed through 2028, joining Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson and Jake Elliott.

While Mailata and Dickerson have become extremely close off the field, they represent a dynamic duo on the left side of the Eagles line for at least the next five seasons.

While the 27-year-old Mailata hasn’t yet been a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro, he has been an incredibly consistent left tackle and has shown flashes of being one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Being one of the best consistently is the next step in his game.

Mailata’s well-documented story is truly incredible. He grew up in Australia and was a rugby player before coming to the United States to pursue a career in American football. He knew almost nothing about the sport upon his arrival to the country but Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was intrigued by Mailata’s natural athleticism. Stoutland is widely considered to be one of the best position coaches in the NFL and Mailata is his magnum opus.

And Stoutland will never let Mailata rest.

“Coach Stout loves to remind me every day, in passing as well,” Mailata said last spring. “And even when we’re golfing. Pretty easy to know what you need to clean up. In saying that, the room that I was brought into had a high standard. I was thankful to train with Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Chance Warmack, those guys set the standard. Stefen Wisniewski. It would be a crime if I didn’t mention Wiz.

“Those guys set the standard and it’s pretty easy when you’re chasing greatness and that’s kind of the mindset that I go in with every day, is just chasing greatness. When you get to play alongside with Lane (Johnson) and (Jason) Kelce, you’re forever chasing greatness.”

The Eagles traded back into the seventh round of the 2018 draft to take Mailata with the 233rd overall pick. It was a lottery ticket that paid off big-time for the Eagles and Mailata. He didn’t play in a single game in his first two NFL seasons but Mailata got a chance to start 10 games in 2020 and then beat out first-round pick Andre Dillard in 2021 to be the Eagles’ starting left tackle. In the last three seasons, Mailata has started 47 games and has played at a very high level.

After beating out Dillard in the 2021 training camp, Mailata signed a four-year, $64 million extension and was still playing on that $16 million-per-season deal. Even though Mailata had two more years left on his current deal, the Eagles got ahead of this one and locked up their left tackle for the long-term.

At the end of the 2028 season, Mailata will be 31 years old. He has a chance to go down as a great Eagle.

