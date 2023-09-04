Eagles bring back familiar face in 4-player practice squad swap

As the Eagles being preparations for their Week 1 game against the Patriots in New England, they signed two players to their practice squad and released two others.

The Eagles signed LB Nicholas Morrow and OL Tyre Phillips to their practice squad, releasing CB Tiawan Mullen and OLB Kyron Johnson in corresponding moves. The practice squad is full at 16 players.

Morrow, 28, was signed by the Eagles this offseason and entered camp as the favorite to win the linebacker job next to Nakobe Dean but was released at final cuts.

The Eagles kept just three linebackers on their 53-man roster: Dean, Zach Cunningham and Christian Elliss. But it’s possible Morrow could be elevated if the Eagles want another linebacker for game days. Players can be elevated from the practice squad three times.

While Morrow didn’t win a starting job this summer, he at least offers some veteran experience on the practice squad. He has played in 79 career games with 46 starts. In fact, Morrow started all 17 games for the Bears last season.

It appears as though the Eagles are going into Week 1 with Dean and Cunningham as their starting off-ball linebackers.

Phillips, 26, was a third-round pick of the Ravens out of Mississippi State back in 2020. Phillips spent the first two years of his career in Baltimore but suffered a knee injury in his second season and missed time. He was released by the Ravens at final cuts last year and spent the 2022 season with the Giants. He was released at final cuts this summer.

In his three NFL seasons, Phillips has played in 34 games with 18 starts. Phillips has some versatility, having played tackle and guard in his NFL career.

As for the players the Eagles released, Johnson was a sixth-round pick last year out of Kansas and was a pretty good special teamer. He had an appendectomy this summer and missed significant time.

Mullen was just signed to the practice squad a few days ago. He’s an undrafted rookie out of Indiana. Mullen spent this summer with the Chargers.

