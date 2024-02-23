Eagles finalize their coaching staff for the 2024 season

The Eagles on Friday announced their entire coaching staff for the 2024 season with plenty of changes after a disastrous end to last season.

While we already knew about many of the changes coming to Nick Sirianni’s staff — including new coordinators Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore — there were plenty of new nuggets released on Friday. While the defense is almost completely turned over, several offensive coaches remain.

Here’s a complete look at the 2024 coaching staff:

New coaches

Vic Fangio, Defensive Coordinator

Kellen Moore, Offensive Coordinator

Christian Parker, Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Clint Hurtt, Senior Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line

Roy Anderson, Cornerbacks

Joe Kasper, Safeties

Bobby King, Inside Linebackers

Doug Nussmeier, Quarterbacks

Kyle Valero, Offensive Assistant

Notes:

• The Eagles had inexperienced coordinators in 2023 after the departures of Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, promoting Brian Johnson and hiring Sean Desai. Both are now gone in favor of guys who have held coordinator positions before. Fangio, in particular, has a ton of experience as a DC and HC.

•The one new position coach on offense is Nussmeier, who came as a package deal with Moore after working with him in Dallas and Los Angeles. He'll be coaching Jalen Hurts and the QBs. He has previously worked with Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.

• On defense, we already knew about Parker, Hurtt, Kasper and King. Anderson, meanwhile, spent last season as the defensive backs coach in Seattle, where he worked under Hurtt, who was the DC. Before last season in Seattle, Anderson was at Minnesota for a few seasons and before that at LSU. He coached safeties for the Colts from 2012-15. It was initially reported that former Seahawks passing game coordinator Karl Scott was coming for this position but he stayed in Seattle and the Eagles hired Anderson instead.

• It’s worth noting that the structure of the secondary is a bit different this year. The Eagles have a DBs coach/passing game coordinator in Parker (who worked under Fangio in Denver) and then two position coaches under him. There’s no specified nickels coach like there was last season under Desai.

Returning coaches

Nick Sirianni, Head Coach

Michael Clay, Special Teams Coordinator

Jemal Singleton, Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach

Kevin Patullo, Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach

Jeff Stoutland, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Jason Michael, Tight Ends

Aaron Moorehead, Wide Receivers

Jeremiah Washburn, Defensive Ends/Outside Linebackers

Joe Pannunzio, Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

Tyler Brown, Special Teams Assistant

Eric Dickerson, Offensive Quality Control

Notes:

• It’s notable how much of the offensive staff is staying together. The only coaches to leave from that side of the ball are Johnson, Marcus Brady, Roy Istvan and Alex Tanney. The Eagles kept Patullo, Stoutland, Singleton, Michael and Moorehead. So it’s most of Sirianni’s offensive staff but a new system and play-caller in Moore.

• The only major position coach who was kept on defense is Washburn, who will coach the overhang players once again. Washburn took over that role in 2022. He’s a coach the Eagles have raved about both for his coaching ability and his history on the player personnel side of things.

• No surprise to see the Eagles run it back with their three coaches on special teams. That was the one area of the team in 2023 that wasn’t a disappointment. Clay has even gotten a contract extension since the end of the season.

Returning coaches with new titles

T.J. Paganetti, Run Game Specialist/Assistant Offensive Line

Ronell Williams, Assistant Linebackers/Defensive Quality Control

Tyler Scudder, Defensive Quality Control

Tyler Yelk, Head Coach Quality Control

Notes:

• Williams was the Eagles’ nickels coach last season but will take over as assistant linebackers coach in 2023. He appears to be a coach the Eagles were wiling to find a spot for. The Chester, Pennsylvania, native sticks around.

• Paganetti is now entering his 10th season with the Eagles and will take over for Istvan. He’s had a ton of different titles during those seasons.

• Scudder is in his fourth season with the Eagles. He joined the Eagles as a coaches assistant and last year was assistant linebackers coach.

• Yelk had the title of assistant to the head coach and is now head coach quality control. He previously coached at Idaho, Temple, Northern Illinois, South Dakota and more.

