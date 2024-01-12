Eagles injury report: Brown out again; Hurts tests finger

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown missed his second consecutive practice on Friday with a knee injury he suffered in Week 18 against the Giants.

While the Eagles have a win-or-go-home playoff game in Tampa on Monday, Brown’s status is now clearly in question.

Brown, 26, was not seen on the field even as a spectator in the first two practices of this week. The Pro Bowler had another huge season in 2023 with 106 catches for 1,456 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Without Brown, the Eagles would be left with DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Britain Covey at receiver in the wild card round. The Eagles have one more practice this week on Saturday.

In addition to Brown, the Eagles were also without starting safety Reed Blankenship (groin). Blankenship on Friday worked a bit with a trainer on a side field. The Eagles don’t have much depth at safety either. Sydney Brown is now out for the season with a torn ACL and Blankenship is on the shelf too. That leaves Kevin Byard as the only pure safety on the 53-man roster.

The only three players not practicing on Friday were Brown, Brown and Blankenship.

The two limited players from the first practice of the week: Jalen Hurts (finger) and Britain Covey (groin) were practicing on Friday.

Hurts didn’t do much throwing on Thursday but he was able to throw the ball on Friday with good velocity. He again wore a glove on his right hand to protect his middle finger, which popped out in Week 18. After a few throws, Hurts was grabbing at the hand, seemingly to adjust the glove.

Jalen Hurts (finger) will have to play through the injury on Monday. pic.twitter.com/6wyHGAT9sF — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 12, 2024

On Thursday, Hurts said he hadn’t thrown a football since the game on Sunday but insisted the injured finger was improving.

“Time will tell with that,” Hurts said. “I can assure you everything is progressing in the right way.”

Ball security with wet footballs. pic.twitter.com/4hzZgx9jYe — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 12, 2024

There was a funny moment during the early portion of practice. After throwing the footballs for the ball security carwash, the quarterbacks typically go through it themselves. On Friday, Hurts tucked a football and acted like he was about to partake in the drill but Nick Sirianni stopped Hurts and joked that he has to keep an eye on him.

The three players who were full participants in Thursday’s practice were also back on the field Friday: Darius Slay (knee), DeVonta Smith (ankle) and D’Andre Swift (illness). All three are fully expected to play on Monday night.

