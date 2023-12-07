Eagles injury report: Slay a non-participant for indoor practice

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was not at practice on Thursday as the Eagles moved their session indoors because of the weather.

Slay began the week listed as a non-participant for Wednesday with a “resting player/knee” designation on the estimated report after the Eagles held a walkthrough to begin the week. It’s possible the Eagles held Slay back on Thursday because they were practicing on the turf inside the bubble at the NovaCare Complex. That turf is typically tougher on knees.

Having Slay in this game is a pretty big deal as the Eagles face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Against the 49ers, Slay missed the last few plays and was replaced by second-year cornerback Josh Jobe.

In addition to Slay, the other non-participant from Wednesday’s session was Julio Jones, who was a spectator on Thursday. Jones participated in stretch to start practice but did not have a helmet and will likely be listed as a non-participant again. Jones has a groin injury.

The three players who were listed as limited on Wednesday’s report — Fletcher Cox (groin), Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and Jack Stoll (knee) — were on the field practicing on Thursday. That’s a good sign for those guys as this game nears.

And both full participants from Wednesday — Dallas Goedert (forearm) and Grant Calcaterra (ankle) — were also practicing again on Thursday. Goedert is expected to make his return this week after missing the last three games with a forearm fracture that required surgery.

After a walkthrough to begin this week, this was our first chance to see new linebacker Shaq Leonard in an Eagles jersey. He’s still wearing No. 50 even though Christian Elliss (who wore 53) was waived to make a spot on the roster. It seems likely Elliss will end up back on the practice squad.