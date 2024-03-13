Eagles lock up Jake Elliott on another multi-year extension

The Eagles have one of the best kickers in the NFL and they’re not going to let him go anytime soon.

The team and Pro Bowler Jake Elliott have agreed to a four-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2028 season. At the end of this extension, Elliott will be 34 years old.

This four-year extension is worth $24 million, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That means Elliott and Baltimore’s Justin Tucker are both the highest-paid kickers in the NFL, each with a $6 million APY. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the terms of Elliott's deal.

Elliott, 29, is well worth it and he’s coming off his best season in the NFL in 2023. While a lot ended up going wrong for the Eagles last season, their special teams units were really good and Elliott was a big part of that.

Before this new deal, Elliott was set to enter the final year of the five-year extension he signed back in 2019, which gave him an APY of $4.03 million. That ranked him as 14th highest-paid kicker in the league, according to OverTheCap. So this extension and pay bump were certainly warranted.

Earlier this week, the Eagles reached agreements with their other two specialist, who were both free agents. Punter Braden Mann got a two-year extension and long snapper Rick Lovato got a one-year extension. The Eagles took care of their trio of specialists this week.

In 2023, Elliott made 30 of 32 field goal attempts, for a career-high 93.8 field goal percentage. He also made 7 of 8 field goals from 50+ yards. Elliott was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week three times in 18 weeks last season.

Elliott was named a second-teamer on the Associated Press All-Pro team in 2023.

While many already consider Elliott the best kicker in franchise history, this extension will give him a chance to climb leaderboards and set more records.

Elliott is already third in Eagles history in points with 775 behind just David Akers (1,323) and Bobby Walston (881). He’s already second in field goals made with 168 behind Akers’ mark of 294. And he already holds the record for 50+ field goals made with 27, including the playoffs.

The Eagles got a bit lucky back in 2017 when they added Elliott. The only reason they signed him that season was because incumbent kicker Caleb Sturgis got hurt and Elliott lost a kicker battle in Cincinnati. After a so-so start with the Eagles, Elliott drilled that 61-yard game-winner against the Giants and his career was off and running. Later that season, he showed just how clutch he was in the Super Bowl LII win.

Ever since then, Elliott has been one of the best kickers in the league and an extremely clutch player for the Birds.

Elliott is now one of three Eagles under contract through the 2028 season, joining Jalen Hurts and the recently extended Landon Dickerson.

