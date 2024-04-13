Eagles land top talent in fan-sourced Eagles-only mock draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft nearing, there are a ton of mock drafts out there.

But this is one for the people, by the people.

Using the PFF mock draft simulator, I asked Eagles fans on Twitter/X to make the picks for this fan-sourced mock draft. While it’s still somewhat limited because I have to provide four options for each pick, but we let the votes decide it from there.

Here are the results:

Round 1-22: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa: 53.9%

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA: 20%

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson: 14.3%

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma: 11.8%

The runaway winner of this poll was the top available option according to PFF. DeJean (6-0, 202) was a two-year starter at Iowa. He’s an athletic prospect who showed ball skills in college and the Eagles clearly need some long-term help in their secondary. DeJean also offers versatility as a corner, nickel and perhaps even safety. Latu finished second as one of the best edge players in this league but he also has some medical concerns. Wiggins is a tad light but has real cover skills. The options at offensive tackle, which has been a popular pick for the Eagles in mock drafts, weren’t super strong. Several top prospects were already gone by the time the Eagles picked at 22.

Round 2-50: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: 52.9%

Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State: 24.2%

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida: 14.1%

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: 8.8%

Opinions are a bit split on Suamataia (6-4, 326) in this pre-draft process but there’s no doubt that the cousin of Penei Sewell has a ton of tools and athleticism. And the thought of putting him with Eagles veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is pretty intriguing. Suamataia has started at right tackle and left tackle so he offers some position versatility.

Round 2-53: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: 76.9%

Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State: 10.6%

Keon Coleman, WR, FSU: 8%

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: 4.5%

Yeah, we saw this one coming and it was a landslide. The Eagles haven’t drafted a linebacker in the first two rounds of the draft since Mychal Kendricks back in 2012 so this is long overdue. Cooper (6-2, 230) is one of the top linebackers in this class and many think he’s the top linebacker in this class. Cooper was a starter the last couple years for the Aggies and was extremely productive and has some explosion to his game. The Eagles will hope that he’s an answer to a longstanding question on their defense.

Round 4-120: Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State

Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State: 32%

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia: 31.2%

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State: 21.4%

Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami: 15.4%

This was the closest matchup of the entire draft with Kamara edging Washington. Kamara (6-1, 248) was a two-year starter at Colorado State and had 13 sacks in the 2023 season. He’s a bit of an older prospect who will turn 24 in June and he does lack some length but he projects as a rotational pass rusher who was super productive his last couple of college seasons.

Round 5-161: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice: 55.7%

Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest: 27.7%

Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois: 9.8%

Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma: 6.8%

Luke McCaffrey is the youngest son of Ed McCaffrey and the brother of 49ers All-Pro running back Christian. Luke began his college career as a quarterback at Nebraska before transferring to Rice and eventually moving to receiver. As a two-year starter for the Owls, McCaffrey put up big numbers with 58/723/6 in 2022 and 71/992/13 in 2023 as he was named first-team All-AAC. McCaffrey primarily worked from the slot at rice so he could be a good fit on an offense that already has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He also tested very well at the combine.

Round 5-171: Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn

Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn: 44.3%

Hunter Nourzad, iOL, Penn State: 25.7%

Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois: 16.9%

JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame: 13.1%

With the first of back-to-back picks, the Eagles pick up the safety from Auburn. Simpson (5-11, 179) started 23 games in his time at Auburn and was an All-SEC player in 2023. He’s not the biggest safety but showed ball skills in college and has athleticism that could translate. He also offers some versatility to play safety and nickel at the NFL level. He should also be able to contribute on special teams.

Round 5-172: Hunter Nourzad, iOL, Penn State

With the second of those back-to-back picks, the Eagles land the Penn State center. Nourzad (6-3, 317) began his career at Cornell and played tackle before going to Penn State to play guard in 2022 and center in 2023. Many view him as an NFL center but he offers some versatility and can be a backup at all three interior positions, providing important depth.

Round 6-210: Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi

Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi: 47.5%

Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State: 19.%

Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona: 16.7%

Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama: 15.8%

The Eagles add a sixth-round running back by drafting the son of a former Eagles great. Gore Jr. (5-7, 198) was a four-year starter as Southern Miss and was a workhorse there. He had 759 college carries for over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 75 passes for 692 yards and 4 more touchdowns. He will have to make the team but could be a nice part of the rotation.

