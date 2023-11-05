Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean suffers another foot injury vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles react after a sack during the second quarter in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Eagles starting linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a foot injury in the first half against the Cowboys. He has been ruled out.

After getting injured in the second quarter, Dean was visibly upset when he walked off the field. He slammed his helmet to the sideline and eventually limped into the tunnel toward the locker room.

It’s worth noting that Dean was on IR earlier this year with a foot injury.

Dean, 22, started on Sunday afternoon but has been a part of a three-man rotation with Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham. Those two will play the rest of this game.

After not missing a game with injury in college, Dean has struggled to stay on the field this season, his first as an NFL starter. He suffered the first foot injury in the opener and missed four games on IR. In the three games since he’s been back, Dean has been rotating with those other two.

Even before the injury on Sunday, the linebackers were rotating.

The Eagles had a few other injuries in the first half, most notably to Jalen Hurts. He was hit on his left knee late in the first half. It looked like the helmet of DeMarcus Lawrence got him in that injured knee. But Hurts stayed in the game.

A few defensive tackles — Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams — suffered first-half injuries but remained in the game.