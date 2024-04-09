Eagles-only mock draft: A trade up to get their guy

With just over two weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft, it’s time for another mock draft.

This time, the Eagles trade up in the first round:

Round 1-17: JC Latham, OT, Alabama* (Projected trade with Jaguars)

Eagles acquire: 17th pick in 1st round, 96th pick in 3rd round

Jaguars acquire: 22nd pick in 1st round, 53rd pick in 2nd round, 172nd pick in 5th round

This would be a slight overpay on the draft pick value chart but Howie Roseman hasn’t been shy about going up and getting his guy. In the last three drafts he made minor moves up for DeVonta Smith, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Latham is certainly worth the cost here. Measuring 6-6 and 342 pounds, he is the ideal match for both the Eagles’ wants and their needs. He could be a plug-and-play right guard with the size of Brandon Brooks then eventually kick out to right tackle whenever Lane Johnson decides to go full-bore into the WWE. Latham, who just turned 21 in January, was a 5-star recruit and started each of the last two years on the outside before declaring for the draft after his junior season. In a normal year, a prospect with that profile isn’t getting out of the top 10, but with a host of quarterbacks and other elite tackle prospects, there’s a chance he gets pushed down the board a bit. Recently, the Eagles have shown an affinity for offensive lineman from Alabama, nabbing Landon Dickerson in 2021 and Tyler Steen in 2023. They do it again and land a certified blue-chip prospect at a premium position.

Round 2–50: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Unless they’re getting one of the top three corners in this draft – Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell, or Cooper DeJean -- there’s no need to force a pick at that position in Round 1. Melton offers high upside and a solid floor as a Day 2 option. He grew up less than an hour from Philly in Mays Landing and then made his way to Rutgers where he was a four-year starter for the Scarlet Knights. He’s got great ball production (8 interceptions over the last 3 seasons) and elite speed (4.39 in the 40-yard dash). Melton is tough and versatile enough to battle Avonte Maddox for playing time inside or push to start on the outside.

Round 3-96: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

If the last name looks familiar it’s because the Eagles roster was littered with his brothers a season ago. Defensive tackle Noah Elliss is still on the squad while linebacker Christian Ellis was cut mid-season and picked up by the Patriots. Jonah Elliss profiles as a perfect 3-4 pass rushing prospect for Vic Fangio. He’s got a high motor and production to match. The consensus All-American racked up 12 sacks in 10 games before a torn labrum ended his season early and kept him from working out at the combine. He’s a bit undersized and doesn’t exactly project as an every-down player, but the way he gets off the ball coupled with his pass rush moves make it worth investing in this fastball off the edge.

Round 4-120: Javon Baker, WR, UCF

Baker still seems like he’s being slept on as a prospect. He reminds me quite a bit of the Packers’ Romeo Doubs, one of my favorites from the 2022 draft who fell to the 4th round and has shown starter ability in Green Bay. Baker’s measurables won’t wow you but the tape shows a polished receiver who can make tough catches. While the Eagles have added Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker this offseason, they need long-term depth at the position. Baker, who spent his first two years in college on the sidelines at Alabama, can watch and learn again from DeVonta Smith.

Round 5–161: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

Tight end is a sneaky need for the Eagles considering Dallas Goedert is pushing 30 and has a lengthy injury history. While it took 5 years for Wiley to finally put it all together in college, he’s got the size and traits that you’d bet on to translate in the NFL. He is a massive target at 6-6 who racked up 47 catches for 520 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Horned Frogs in 2023. He could initially fill the pivotal 2nd tight end role in Kellen Moore’s offense and eventually take on more, much like Jake Ferguson has done in Dallas.

Round 5–171: Logan Lee, DT, Iowa

An undersized defensive tackle who was a three-year starter for the vaunted Hawkeyes defense, Lee is a great athlete for the position. He fits the bill of a 3-4 defensive end but doesn’t have much bulk to him and might have some trouble dealing with bigger offensive linemen at the next level, especially in the run game. Not every pick has to be about swinging for upside, though. Lee was productive and durable at Iowa and could provide solid depth along the defensive line.

Round 6–210: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Ulofoshio is the picture of perseverance. A walk-on from Alaska, he battled major injuries through six seasons at Washington before finally blossoming for the Huskies this past season. His health and age (he’s already 24) are certainly concerns, but in the 6th round it’s worth a roll of the dice. At the very least he’s got the makeup of a core special teamer.

