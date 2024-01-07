Trending
Eagles news

Eagles' opponents for 2024 NFL season set

After Week 18, we now know all the Eagles' opponents for the 2024 season.

By Dave Zangaro

USA Today Images

The Eagles will have to get ready for their playoff game in Tampa but we now know their opponents for the 2024 season.

The Eagles finished with an 11-6 record to take second place NFC East, so they’ll have a second-place schedule in 2024.

Most of the Eagles opponents were already known before today but now we know the full slate. The schedule will likely be announced in May.

Here are their 2024 opponents:

Home

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars

Road

Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams 

