Eagles' opponents for 2024 NFL season set

The Eagles will have to get ready for their playoff game in Tampa but we now know their opponents for the 2024 season.

The Eagles finished with an 11-6 record to take second place NFC East, so they’ll have a second-place schedule in 2024.

Most of the Eagles opponents were already known before today but now we know the full slate. The schedule will likely be announced in May.

Here are their 2024 opponents:

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Road

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

