Eagles practice squad tracker 2023: Filling out the 16-man squad

The Eagles made a ton of moves before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to create their initial 53-man roster.

Now it’s time to figure out the practice squad.

The NFL limit for practice squads is 16 players and the Eagles will no longer have a 17th in Matt Leo, who once had an international exemption. Leo retired this offseason.

We’ll track all the players as the Eagles add to this year’s practice squad:

WR Britain Covey: The Eagles are bringing back their punt return man from the 2022 season. Covey dealt with a hamstring injury this summer but still has a decent chance to be the Eagles’ return man as a game day elevation early in the season. (NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark)

WR Devon Allen: The Olympian came on strong late in training camp after a calf injury kept him out early in the summer. He showed some promise, especially as a gunner on the punt team. (NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo)

WR Greg Ward Jr.: Ward’s time with the Eagles continues. He first arrived back in 2017. At one point, Ward was a contributor for the Eagles but the receiver position has improved a bunch since then. (NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo)

OLB Kyron Johnson: The 2022 sixth-round pick out of Kansas was a solid special teams contributor last season. He had an appendectomy this summer and missed some time. (Philadelphia Inquirer's Josh Tolentino)

TE Brady Russell: The UDFA from Colorado had a good showing this summer and had a nice touchdown in the preseason but was waived on Tuesday. (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

