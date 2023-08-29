Eagles punter Siposs reportedly released as team looks to improve

The Eagles are releasing punter Arryn Siposs, veteran reporter Derrick Gunn reported on Tuesday afternoon.

As the Eagles make cuts to get down to their initial 53-man roster, they are going to be looking for a new punter.

Siposs, 30, has held that position for the past two seasons after Cameron Johnston left as a free agent before the 2021 season. While Siposs improved in his second year on the job, he still wasn’t as consistent as the Eagles hoped. And his poor punt in Super Bowl LVII is hard to get over.

The Eagles signaled that they were interested in replacing Siposs when they signed undrafted Ty Zentner from Kansas State. But Zentner struggled even more this summer and was released well before final cuts. While Siposs outlasted him, he isn’t making the initial 53-man roster.

Here’s a look at Siposs’s stats from his two seasons as the Eagles’ punter:

2021: 43.9 average, 38.7 net, 17 inside 20 (30.9%)

2022: 45.6 average, 39.6 net, 16 inside 20 (36.4%)

Despite the improvement, Siposs was still 26th in the NFL in punting average, 30th in net average and 28th in punts inside the 20.

Late in the 2022 season, Siposs missed six games (four regular season, two playoff) with an ankle injury. The Eagles brought in veteran Brett Kern, who struggled mightily. So when Siposs was medically cleared, the Eagles allowed him to punt in Super Bowl LVII.

But his 38-yard punt in the fourth quarter was a disaster. Chiefs returner Kadarius Toney returned it 65 yards to set up a Chiefs touchdown in the Super Bowl loss.

There were several punting competitions happening throughout the NFL this summer, so perhaps the Eagles have been monitoring them and will find their replacement that way. Of course, there’s a chance Siposs could be back if the Eagles can’t find a better option.

The Eagles have one of the better kickers in the league in Jake Elliott. Whoever ends up being the punter will also need to hold for him. That’s an important role.

