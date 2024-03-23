Eagles reportedly signing QB with ties to Kellen Moore

The Eagles are signing quarterback Will Grier to a one-year contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday morning.

Grier, who turns 29 next month, is the fourth quarterback on the roster, joining Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee at the Quarterback Factory.

A former third-round pick in the 2019 draft out of West Virginia, Grier has a history with Eagles’ new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After spending two seasons with the Panthers in 2019-20, Grier was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys when Moore was their offensive coordinator and spent the next couple seasons with the Cowboys. And last December, Moore’s Chargers signed Grier to the active roster off the Patriots’ practice squad in December. Grier has also spent time with the Bengals and Patriots.

So the Eagles are bringing in a quarterback who understands Moore’s scheme and philosophy. There’s a chance Grier will be able to help bridge some gaps in OTAs and training camp as he competes for a roster spot or practice squad spot.

In his NFL career, Grier has played in just two games. He started a couple games for the Panthers as a rookie in 2019. He went 0-2, completing 53.8% of his passes for 228 yards with 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

A few weeks ago, it seemed possible that McKee could be the Eagles’ backup quarterback in 2024. The sixth-round pick last year had a strong rookie training camp and the Eagles let Marcus Mariota walk in free agency. But in the last week, the Eagles traded for Pickett and now added Grier.

Grier (6-1, 220) began his college career at Florida. In 2015, he played in six games, completing 65.6% of his passes for 1,202 yards with 10 TDs and 3 INTs. After a one-year suspension in 2016 for violating the NCAA’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Grier transferred to West Virginia.

In his two seasons with the Mountaineers, Grier completed 65.7% of his passes for 7,354 yards with a 71/20 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was drafted 100th overall by the Panthers in 2019.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube