Eagles stock up, stock down after preseason game vs. Colts 

The Eagles finished their preseason with a 27-13 loss to the Colts on Thursday night at the Linc.

They’ll have to get down to 53 players by final cuts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Before that happens, here’s the last stock watch of the summer:

Stock up

QB Tanner McKee

For the third straight week, McKee’s numbers won’t blow you away. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 158 yards. But he again looked the part. Facing the Colts’ starters in the first half, McKee wasn’t afraid to attempt some high-difficulty throws and consistently dropped them in the bucket. He impressed all summer.

OLB Patrick Johnson

After missing plenty of time this summer with an ankle injury, Johnson got some work against the Colts’ starting offensive line and looked good. He had some good rushes and brought some pressure on first-round pick Anthony Richardson. In the second half, Johnson got some off-ball reps. Not sure what to make of that.

WR Devon Allen

After muffing the opening kickoff, Allen returned it 73 yards to set up the Eagles’ first drive at the Colts’ 27-yard line. Allen also showed off his speed as a gunner on the punt team. If he’s ever on a 53-man roster, he’d be a really solid gunner.

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

The Timber Creek and Rutgers product was all over the field on Thursday night. After signing with the Eagles on Saturday, Maddox Williams had an interception that he returned 42 yards. He also had 7 tackles, 2 PBUs and a TFL.

DT Olive Sagapolu

I had to check my roster a couple times to see who No. 66 was. It’s Sagapolu, who doesn’t have a legitimate shot at making the roster at a stacked position but he put out some good tape on Thursday. He even drew a holding penalty on perennial Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson in the first half.

CB Eli Ricks

The UDFA corner got a bit banged up in the first half and needed to get his midsection checked out. But he returned and had an excellent series against the Colts’ starting receivers. He had great coverage on back-to-back plays against Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Ricks has a real shot to make the 53-man roster.

TE Tyree Jackson

The bad news for Jackson was that Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra were all in street clothes to watch Thursday’s game, likely indicating they have the roster made. But Jackson could still stick around. He had a nice game, finishing with 3 catches for 31 yards. He certainly looks the part.

Stock down

DE Janarius Robinson

Robinson has had some flash plays this summer but he bit hard on an option play, he had a neutral zone infraction and he missed a couple sacks in the second half. In general, his play has been somewhat inconsistent this summer. There are other edge players who appear to be ahead of him for a final roster spot.

OL Josh Sills

When Sills returned to the Eagles this summer, he was put out there immediately with the second-team offense at left guard. But he struggled mightily in last week’s game and didn’t even see the field until the third quarter of this one. His roster spot is very much in jeopardy.

WR Joseph Ngata

The UDFA made a couple of nice catches on Thursday but one thing coaches hate is when a player puts the ball on the turf. Ngata did that in the second quarter to kill what seemed like a promising drive for McKee and the offense.

P Arryn Siposs

The Eagles cut Ty Zentner last week but Siposs is still competing to keep his job. On Thursday, he punted three times. His punts went 49, 44 and 42 yards, for an average of 45 yards. But his third punt went just over 30 yards in the air before a generous role. The Eagles should continue to monitor the other punters who become available.

CB Mario Goodrich

At first glance, it might have appeared to be a positive thing that Goodrich didn’t play on Thursday night. But the second-year corner has a groin injury and also missed practice on Tuesday. For a guy fighting for a roster spot, playing in this game could have helped him solidify his place.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube