Eagles to wear kelly green alternate jerseys twice in 2023

The Eagles unveiled their kelly green alternate jerseys this weekend and now we know when the team will wear them.

The team is planning on wearing the jerseys for two home games in 2023:

Week 7: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football (Oct. 22)

Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (Nov. 26)

Eagles fans were lined up in South Philadelphia at the pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday morning when kelly green jerseys and gear went on sale. Fans have been waiting for the return of the popular jerseys for a long time.

And owner Jeffrey Lurie has been focused on bringing back these alternates for several years.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Kelly Green uniform and helmet this season, and are equally excited to celebrate our team’s history with Eagles fans everywhere,” Lurie said in a statement released by the team. “This is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and from the feedback we have gotten from our fans, we knew they felt the same way. It was always important to us that we align the Kelly Green helmet with the classic throwback uniform of this era. The league’s recent rule change around alternate helmets allows us to do that now.

“In particular, I want to thank our head equipment manager, Greg Delimitros, who worked tirelessly throughout the process to bring this celebrated uniform to life. The anticipation has been building for quite some time, so it is exciting to now be in a position to officially reveal them to our fans and the larger NFL community.”

Eagles in kelly green

The Eagles wore kelly green until the 1996 season, when they switched to the current midnight green jersey. These kelly green throwbacks were done to replicate the 1990s era of kelly green.

“We recognize and appreciate the connection Eagles fans have to the Kelly Green uniform,” team president DonSmolenski said in a statement. “These uniforms not only honor our past and the many legends who have helped shape our franchise along the way, they also represent the passion of our incredible fans and the generations that have been authentically linked by them. We are excited to celebrate the return of Kelly Green, and look forward to creating unique touchpoints around the uniform for our fans to take part in all season long.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube