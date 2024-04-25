Eagles trade up, grab versatile lineman in Eagles-only mock draft

Draft week is finally upon us. The Eagles enter the 2024 NFL Draft with three picks in the first two rounds, and eight picks overall. We know Howie Roseman is often active making trades in the draft, so let’s get weird.

Here’s my take on an Eagles-only mock draft:

1-19: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Eagles get: Picks 19, 52; Rams get: Picks 22, 50, 120

Howie wheels and deals on Day 1 of the Draft and gets perhaps the most versatile offensive lineman out there. He had a top-30 visit with the Eagles, and can play wherever you want him on the line. He started at LT for two seasons at Washington, but odds are he will start his NFL career at guard.

He lacks girth, but moire than makes up for it with natural strength and lateral agility. His technique needs some work, but if anyone can iron out the kinks in his game, it’s Jeff Stoutland.

Troy Fautanu FILM REVIEW!



I broke down the Washington OT and whether he’s the answer at #10:



Snatch/trap master

Versatile run blocker

Balance issues at the POA@Playlikeajet1 @WeRetaliate1st



🎥: https://t.co/49a6XB1wKj pic.twitter.com/xlBxtOpd3L — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) April 22, 2024

2-52: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Another prospect who visited the Birds, and a South Jersey (born in Mays Landing) native to boot. The man talks a good game and backs it up. Ran 4.39 at the Combine, held WR1 of the draft Marvin Harrison down when Rutgers played Ohio State – just one of his four catches when he was matched against Harrison.

He has plenty of athleticism – a 40.5-inch vertical and 11-4 broad jump at the Combine – and has shown real ball-hawk skills with the Scarlet Knights, grabbing eight interceptions over the past three seasons. His older brother, Bo, plays for the Green Bay Packers.

Some Max Melton clips from when he faced Marvin Harrison Jr. last season: pic.twitter.com/UVh293OFup — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) April 23, 2024

2-53: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

If Kneeland is still there at 53, the Eagles should run, not walk, to make that pick. He didn’t have big numbers at WMU (12.5 career sacks), but his athletic traits are too good to ignore. His efforts at the Senior Bowl and the Combine moved him from an off-the-radar prospect squarely to a Day 2 pick.

2024 EDGE Run Stop rate vs True Pass Set Win rate. Marshawn Kneeland will go high. He has the athleticism and the production pic.twitter.com/fLGl4XTejz — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 24, 2024

5-161: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Smith fills the need at slot and punt returner for the Eagles in one package. He stands just 5-9 and 190 pounds, but is as slippery as they come, and gets up to fifth gear quickly. Finished 8th in the nation in yards per punt return (14.3) and led the Aggies in receptions and receiving yards.

Texas A&M WR/PR Ainias Smith has crazy, sudden COD in open space.



Has superb short-area quickness to navigate through tight areas and make defenders miss with his sharp footwork. Possesses effective breakaway speed.



He's electric with the ball in his hands. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WX18G1UvdH — WBG84 (@WBG84) February 26, 2024

5-171: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

As much as we would all like to see the Eagles draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the Eagles get a very good candidate to start as weak-side backer in Gray. A three-year starter at UNC, Gray captained the D and had 121 tackles, 11 TFL and five sacks. He was named All-ACC the last two seasons. Plays much faster on film than his Combine numbers show.

I'm a Big, BIG Cedric Gray guy.



- Three-year starter at UNC

- 369 tackles, 30 tackles for loss

- 8.5 sacks

- 18 passes defended, 5 INTs

- Only 21 years old



Gray is arguably the best coverage linebacker in this class and deserves way more hype than he's getting. pic.twitter.com/zmmagROtpq — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 19, 2024

5-172: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Howie grabs his TE2 with Reiman, who ran a 4.64 40 at 271 pounds at the Combine. He’s not stealing Dallas Goedert’s starting job; his value will be more as an extra blocker in the run game than anything.

Tip Reiman is going to be a good IRL NFL TE!



I have him going Round 5 right now, but I think he can be a teams TE2 pic.twitter.com/rBL2BLE6HO — H (@DynastyBuffs) April 17, 2024

6-210: Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

Hampton has the length and size to be an NFL safety, but he will need a lot of coaching to get him up to speed at the next level. More of a read-and-react player, but he led the Huskies in tackles (109) his senior season.

Dominique Hampton has the size and agility to be a player in the NFL. Just needed to make some impact plays this season to prove it. Snags this interception along the sideline. pic.twitter.com/tuN5Zy1OyY — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 24, 2023

