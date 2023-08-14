Nick Foles on his future in the NFL, Eagles Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts & Trea Turner

On the latest edition of the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we sit down with Nick Foles to discuss if the Eagles can get back to the Super Bowl and Nick’s future in the NFL. Nick Foles will be at Xfinity Live on August 26th for this year’s FanFest presented by 97.5 The Fanatic and FanDuel. For Tickets visit: https://pa.sportsbook.fanduel.com/promotions?promoCode=phillyffbg060623

00:00 - Future in the NFL

01:33 - Leaving Philadelphia

03:09 - Retiring as an Eagle

03:52 - Jason Kelce still going

07:09 - Chugging beers

09:51 - Eagles Super Bowl Vets still going

11:05 - Jalen Hurts

16:57 - Eagles vs. Chiefs

18:01 - Best in the NFC?

19:15 - Super Bowl Hangover

21:31 - Frank Reich

23:12 - Fan Fest

25:41 - Quiz time

27:33 - Carson Wentz

29:05 - 41-33

30:55 - Eagles legacy

31:48 - Trea Turner

