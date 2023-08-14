Nick Foles on his future in the NFL, Eagles Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts & Trea Turner

On the latest edition of the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we sit down with Nick Foles to discuss if the Eagles can get back to the Super Bowl and Nick’s future in the NFL. Nick Foles will be at Xfinity Live on August 26th for this year’s FanFest presented by 97.5 The Fanatic and FanDuel. For Tickets visit: https://pa.sportsbook.fanduel.com/promotions?promoCode=phillyffbg060623
00:00 - Future in the NFL
01:33 - Leaving Philadelphia
03:09 - Retiring as an Eagle
03:52 - Jason Kelce still going
07:09 - Chugging beers
09:51 - Eagles Super Bowl Vets still going
11:05 - Jalen Hurts
16:57 - Eagles vs. Chiefs
18:01 - Best in the NFC?
19:15 - Super Bowl Hangover
21:31 - Frank Reich
23:12 - Fan Fest
25:41 - Quiz time
27:33 - Carson Wentz
29:05 - 41-33
30:55 - Eagles legacy
31:48 - Trea Turner
