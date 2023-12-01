Trending
Steve Mariucci breaks down Eagles' pivotal 49ers rematch on the Takeoff Podcast

Former 49ers head coach and NFL Network analyst, Steve Mariucci joins the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark to preview the rematch of the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship game.

00:00 - Steve Mariucci
02:34 - Eagles vs. 49ers
04:17 - 10 days rest
06:31 - Better offense?
11:05 - Brock Purdy
13:00 - Better defense
15:10 - who needs the win more?
16:26 - Trash talk
18:03 - underdogs
20:23 - winning ugly
22:36 - MVP
24:21 - Nick Sirianni

