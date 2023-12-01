Steve Mariucci breaks down Eagles' pivotal 49ers rematch on the Takeoff Podcast

Former 49ers head coach and NFL Network analyst, Steve Mariucci joins the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark to preview the rematch of the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship game.



00:00 - Steve Mariucci

02:34 - Eagles vs. 49ers

04:17 - 10 days rest

06:31 - Better offense?

11:05 - Brock Purdy

13:00 - Better defense

15:10 - who needs the win more?

16:26 - Trash talk

18:03 - underdogs

20:23 - winning ugly

22:36 - MVP

24:21 - Nick Sirianni

