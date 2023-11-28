Torrey Smith on Eagles-49ers rivalry, Hurts MVP & Super Bowl matchups on the latest Takeoff Podcast

Former Eagles Super Bowl winning wide receiver, Torrey Smith sits down with John Clark to discuss the birds matchup with the 49ers, Jalen Hurts MVP chances and which of Smith's former teams could make the Super Bowl.



Torrey Smith also talks about how he's helping the community with his Level82 foundation and how you can help support on Giving Tuesday.



0:00 - Eagles finding ways to win

3:00 - Jalen Hurts being so clutch

9:00 - Eagles vs. 49ers

11:00 - Jason Kelce is a beast

12:00 - Former teammates still going

14:00 - Jake Elliott's clutch gene

15:00 - Eagles, Ravens, 49ers

16:00 - Level 82 Giving Tuesday

19:00 - Watching games as a fan now

22:00 - Super Bowl preview?

