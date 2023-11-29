Trending
Watch: Nick Sirianni speaks to the media leading up to Week 13 matchup with 49ers

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nick Sirianni is set to speak to the media this afternoon as the 10-1 Eagles gear up to face the 8-3 San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal NFC matchup. The Eagles last faced the 49ers in last season's NFC Championship game in which starting QB Brock Purdy and backup QB Josh Johnson were knocked out of the game.

