Eagles vs. Cardinals Betting Guide: Odds, Lines, Props & Picks

The 11-4 Eagles host the 3-12 Cardinals Sunday in a game featuring two teams going in opposite directions. The Birds are tuning up for what they hope will be a long playoff run, while Arizona is playing out the string, and holding out hope for the number one overall draft pick. This should be a one-sided affair; let’s look at the numbers.

Eagles vs Cardinals, Sunday 1:00pm

Point spread/ML – Eagles -12/-700 Cardinals +12/+475

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Total points – 48 points

Analysis: The Cardinals rank among the worst defensive teams in football; they’re dead-last against the run and 27th overall and 31st in points allowed. They’ve allowed at least 26 points in 9-of-15 games. They’re also towards the bottom in offense, 24th overall and 30th in pass yards per game. The Eagles are getting healthier, with slot CB Avonte Maddox and G Landon Dickerson returning from injury this week. They gained 465 total yards vs NYG last week and will look to build on that offensive momentum.

Picks: Eagles -12, OVER 48 points

Passing Props (O/U)

Jalen Hurts – 245.5 passing yds, 1.5 passing TD

Kyler Murray – 230.5 passing yds, 1.5 passing TD (+185/-250), 34.5 attempts, 22.5 completions

Analysis: Murray has gone over 34.5 attempts in 3-of-4, and should go over again if the Cardinals are playing from behind as expected. If the Eagles continue to play a soft zone to avoid explosive plays, Murray will likely take what he is given and reach his numbers easily.

As for Hurts, he has failed to hit 245 yards in 5-of-7, and the Eagles could very well pound the rock against Arizona’s last-ranked run defense.

Picks: Murray OVER yards, attempts, completions; Hurts UNDER yards

Rushing props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 70.5 yards, 16.5 attempts

James Conner – 55.5 yards, 13.5 attempts

Jalen Hurts – 40.5 yards, 10.5 attempts

Kyler Murray – 30.5 yards, 5.5 attempts

Kenny Gainwell – 20.5 yards, 5.5 attempts

Analysis: Look for Swift and Gainwell to be used quite a bit in this game. Swift got 18 and 20 carries in his last two games; Gainwell has had 6 in each of his last 2 games. Murray has gone over 30 yards and over 5 attempts in 4 of his 6 starts this season.

Picks: Swift OVER yards, OVER attempts; Gainwell OVER yards; Murray OVER yards, OVER attempts

Receiving Props (O/U)

A.J. Brown – 85.5 yards, 6.5 receptions

Trey McBride – 70.5 yards, 7.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith – 55.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert – 45.5 yards, 4.5 receptions

James Conner – 15.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 10.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 10.5 yards

Analysis: McBride is a very feast or famine-type player, despite his heavy target share. I’m hesitant to play overs on Goedert, as Arizona has allowed the fewest catches to TE this season (55). They are softer on WRs, so that will be the play here. Conner has gone over 15.5 yards twice this season.

Picks: Brown OVER receptions; Smith OVER yards, OVER receptions; Goedert UNDER yards; Conner UNDER yards

Anytime Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts -325

D’Andre Swift -115

A.J. Brown +105

James Conner +155

DeVonta Smith +175

Trey McBride +210

Dallas Goedert +240

Michael Wilson +260

Kenny Gainwell +300

Kyler Murray +340

Eagles D/ST +350

Analysis: Hurts’ ATD odds are the shortest odds I’ve seen, maybe ever. His odds to score 2 TDs in the game are similarly ridiculous (+175). I would lean more toward Swift or Gainwell for value, or Smith for his ability to break away after the catch.

Picks: Hurts, Swift, Gainwell