Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 16 of NFL season

The Eagles (10-4) are hosting the Giants (5-9) on Christmas Day at Lincoln Financial Field.

Let’s get to our predictions:

Reuben Frank (11-3)

I seriously considered picking the Giants just because the way the last few weeks have gone, it’s hard to picture the Eagles beating anybody right about now. But come on. The Giants are legitimately awful. They’re 31st in yards per game, 31st in points per game, last in passing offense, last in sacks allowed, 31st in first downs, 31st in 3rd-down conversions and 30th in the red zone. On defense, they’re 24th in yards allowed, 29th in rushing yards allowed, 30th in sacks, 24th in first downs allowed and 25th in points allowed. As bad as the Eagles have played the last three weeks, the Giants have played that bad all year. To me, this game isn’t about the Giants at all. The Eagles are better everywhere. It’s about the Eagles. How do they respond to a three-game losing streak? How do they respond to blowing a 10-point in Seattle? How do they respond to Jalen Hurts’ recent struggles? How do they respond to the recent coaching staff upheaval? If the Eagles just go out and play smart, mistake-free football they’ll blow this team out. But it’s been a long time since they did that. Do they have it in them? If they give this one away, they’re in deep trouble.

Eagles 20, Giants 16

Dave Zangaro (9-5)

The Eagles are reeling a little bit but this is the part of the schedule they should dominate. Two games against the Giants and one against the Cardinals to finish off the regular season. Sure, Tommy DeVito has done some nice things but the Eagles defensive lien should be able to get after him in this game. That Giants offensive line has been shaky all season and the Eagles’ defensive line should be able to get after him in this game. While the pass rush hasn’t been as dominant as you’d expect for most of the season, this could be a get-right game for that group.

When the Eagles are on offense, they should be able to run against the Giants even without Landon Dickerson at left guard. The Eagles should really lean on their run game against the Giants but they should be able to air it out too. A.J. Brown is always a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses and DeVonta Smith is going to play through a knee injury to be out there. The Eagles can’t afford to take any team lightly but this should be a win.

Eagles 31, Giants 21

Mike Mulhern (11-3)

The last three weeks have truly been a Nightmare Before Christmas, but Monday is a chance to turn it all around. The Eagles can quiet all the noise that’s been created (much of it self-inflicted) by simply winning a game. The Giants are the perfect opponent at the perfect time. Down to third stringer Tommy DeVito, the GMen have show life of late, but the Eagles dominance against them dates back a decade. They’ve racked up ten straight wins against the Giants at the Linc and won 15 of 18 overall, including three last season.

Jalen Hurts tried to deliver a message after the loss to the Seahawks but his play on the field is where he’ll need to deliver most. The coaching staff can help matters by not focusing so much on explosive plays. Wink Martindale’s blitz-heavy defense should provide them with enough opportunities to take the occasional shot without always trying to force it. Couple that with the potential absence of Dexter Lawrence up front for the Giants and this will be the get-right game the Eagles needed.

Eagles 34, Giants 17

