Eagles vs. Rams Week 5 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The Philadelphia Eagles will head to L.A. for a battle of the last two NFC champions on Sunday.

Nick Sirianni’s squad has a 4-0 record on the year. They preserved their undefeated record by outlasting the Washington Commanders, needing a 54-yard field goal from Jake Elliott in overtime after surrendering a game-tying touchdown as time expired in regulation.

On the other side are the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl LVI champions are 2-2 and also coming off an overtime win. Rookie revelation Puka Nacua reeled in the game-winning catch to lift the Rams to a 29-23 victory in Indy.

Can the Eagles maintain their undefeated record this week? Here is a look at the Week 5 Eagles-Rams odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet.

Eagles-Rams Week 5 spread

The Eagles (2-2 against the spread in 2023) are four-point favorites against the Rams.

Eagles-Rams Week 5 moneyline

The Eagles have -210 odds to stay perfect on the year, while the Rams have +175 odds to pull off a home upset.

Eagles-Rams Week 5 over/under

The matchup over/under is set at 50.5 points. Only Chiefs-Vikings (53 points) has a higher over/under in Week 5.

Eagles-Rams Week 5 quarterback props

Jalen Hurts has turned things around through the air. He eclipsed 300 passing yards for the first time this season against Washington and also had his first multi-passing-TD game of 2023. He will now go up against a Rams defense that has been surprisingly effective against the pass through four weeks.

For the Rams, Matthew Stafford is averaging just over 300 passing yards per game, putting him second in the league.

Jalen Hurts passing yards over/under: 245.5

Matthew Stafford passing yards over/under: 270.5

Eagles-Rams Week 5 rushing props

The Eagles and Rams have both gotten strong play out of their top running backs lately. D’Andre Swift is second in the NFL with 364 rushing yards on the season – all the more impressive after he was held to a single carry in Week 1. Meanwhile, second-year Rams running back Kyren Williams erupted for 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Indy.

Hurts was consistent but not excellent on the ground in the first month. He logged between 28 and 37 rushing yards in each of the first four games while totaling three scores.

D’Andre Swift rushing yards over/under: 70.5

Jalen Hurts rushing yards over/under: 40.5

Eagles-Rams Week 5 receiving props

After two underwhelming weeks, A.J. Brown has arrived in a major way. He popped off for nine catches, 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders a week after accumulating 131 yards in Tampa Bay. DeVonta Smith was productive in Week 4 as well, catching seven passes for 78 yards.

The Rams will get a welcome sight against the Eagles. Cooper Kupp is expected to join Nakua and make his 2023 debut after starting the year on injured reserve.

A.J. Brown receiving yards over/under: 75.5

DeVonta Smith receiving yards over/under: 65.5

Dallas Goedert receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Eagles Week 5 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Eagles’ players to find the endzone against the Commanders.

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer: -135

D’Andre Swift anytime touchdown scorer: -130

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer: +130

DeVonta Smith anytime touchdown scorer: +175

Kenneth Gainwell anytime touchdown scorer: +230

Dallas Goedert anytime touchdown scorer: +260

Olamide Zaccheaus anytime touchdown scorer: +400

Quez Watkins anytime touchdown scorer: +400

Eagles D/ST anytime touchdown scorer: +400

Boston Scott anytime touchdown scorer: +900

Jack Stoll anytime touchdown scorer: +1800

Grant Calcaterra anytime touchdown scorer: +2200

For PointsBet’s full Week 5 Eagles-Rams odds, click here.

