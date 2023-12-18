Eagles vs. Seahawks betting guide: Odds, Lines, Props and Picks

After a weekend for the Eagles on their way out west that was worse than the weather in the Philly area, the Eagles face a must-win in Seattle against the 6-7 Seahawks, who are desperately clinging to hope for a wild card spot. A lot of uncertainty to this game, but let’s see if we can make sense of this.

All odds/lines presented by PointsBet

Eagles at Seahawks, 8:15pm

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Point spread/ML: Eagles -3.5/-200 Seahawks +3.5/+165

Total Points: 45.5 points

Analysis: The Eagles have looked as bad as any team in the NFL over the past two games in losses to the 49ers and Cowboys, so a bounce back should be in order. But Jalen Hurts is now questionable due to an illness that caused the team to put Hurts on a separate charter to Seattle. Seattle QB Geno Smith is also questionable (groin) for the game. If Smith can’t go, Drew Lock will get the start.

Picks: OVER 45.5 points

Passing Props

NOTE: PointsBet has not released any passing props due to the uncertain status of both starting QBs.

Rushing Props (O/U)

D’Andre Swift – 60.5 yards

Kenneth Walker – 50.5 yards

Zach Charbonnet – 35.5 yards

Analysis: Seattle’s run defense ranks 23rd in the NFL, and they’ve allowed 159.3 yds/game over their last three, so look for the Eagles to get Swift going early and often, especially if they get a lead. Charbonnet has been solid over the past month, and actually received more carries (9 to 8) than Walker last week vs SF.

Picks: Walker UNDER 50.5; Swift OVER 60.5

Receiving Props (O/U)

A.J. Brown – 85.5 yards; 6+ receptions (-180)

DK Metcalf – 60.5 yards

DeVonta Smith – 55.5 yards; 5+ receptions (-105)

Tyler Lockett – 50.5 yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 40.5 yards

Dallas Goedert – 40.5 yards; 4+ receptions (-165)

Noah Fant – 20.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 15.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 10.5 yards

Analysis: This will be difficult to predict with how un in the air the QBs are, but I’m going on the hunch that Hurts will play tonight. This game will feature two of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, so look for a lot of yards through the air.

Picks: Lockett OVER 50.5 yards; Metcalf OVER 60.5 yards; Smith-Njigba OVER 40.5 yards; Brown OVER 85.5 yards; Goedert OVER 40.5 yards; Smith OVER 55.5 yards

Anytime touchdowns

Jalen Hurts -125

A.J. Brown +120

Kenneth Walker +130

DK Metcalf +155

D’Andre Swift +160

DeVonta Smith +190

Zach Charbonnet +225

Tyler Lockett +260

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +290

Dallas Goedert +300

Analysis: If Hurts plays, he’s a good bet to reach the end zone. As for other ATDs, I definitely would take a shot at some of the skill position guys with longer odds to cash in big.

Picks: Lockett, Smith, Smith-Njigba, Goedert