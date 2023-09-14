Eagles vs. Vikings betting guide: Lines, Picks & Props

After an ugly 25-20 win over the Patriots to open the season, the Eagles face a quick turnaround for a prime time game against the 0-1 Vikings. These two teams faced one another in Week 2 last season, also a prime time game, a 24-7 win for the Birds.

Eagles vs Vikings, 8:15pm

Point Spread/ML: Eagles -6/-275; Vikings +6/+220

Total points: O/U 49

Analysis: While last year’s game was a one-sided, low-scoring affair, I feel tonight will be the exact opposite: a tight, high-scoring contest. The Eagles will be missing three starters from a defense that looked sloppy in Week 1, and their offense will likely shake off the hiccups it had last week against a leaky Vikings D.

Picks: Vikings +6, OVER 49 points.

Passing Props

Jalen Hurts: O/U 250.5 yards, O/U 1.5 passing TD

Kirk Cousins: O/U 260.5 yards, O/U 1.5 passing TD

Analysis: As mentioned, the Eagles’ absences in their secondary, coupled with Minnesota’s unimpressive running game should lead to some big numbers for Cousins, despite his lackluster record in prime time games. He threw for 344 yards against the Bucs last week, and should feast on the Eagles tonight.

I see this as a get-right game for Hurts. Last season against the Vikings he threw for 333 yards on 26-of-31 passing. He may not be as efficient as that, but 250 is very doable.

Picks: Hurts OVER 250.5 yards, Cousins OVER 260.5 yards, OVER 1.5 passing TD

Rushing Props

Jalen Hurts: O/U 45.5 yds

D’Andre Swift: O/U 35.5 yds

Rashaad Penny: O/U 30.5 yds

Alexander Mattison: O/U 50.5 yds

Analysis: With this being a fairly wide-open affair, I see Hurts getting 50+ rushing yards, and getting into the end zone. With Kenny Gainwell out of the mix, Swift will see the lion’s share of the carries. I don’t foresee Boston Scott or Rashaad Penny (deactivated for Week 1) eating into his workload.

Picks: Hurts OVER 45.5, Swift OVER 35.5

Receiving Props

A.J. Brown O/U 75.5 yds

DeVonta Smith O/U 65.5 yds

Dallas Goedert O/U 50.5 yds

Quez Watkins O/U 15.5 yds

Justin Jefferson O/U 90.5

Jordan Addision O/U 45.5 yds

T.J. Hockenson O/U 50.5 yds

Analysis: The main matchup of the game is Justin Jefferson vs Darius Slay, a matchup that Slay dominated last season. Despite 12 targets, Jefferson finished with just 6/48, while Slay picked Cousins off twice. But while Jefferson may not go off, I think Cousins’ secondary targets will see plenty of the ball.

Last season, DeVonta Smith had zero catches in the Eagles’ season opener. HC Nick Sirianni vowed to make it right, and Smith had 7/80 against the Vikings. Cue Dallas Goedert as the zero-catch guy this season. Sirianni will make it right.

Picks: Goedert OVER 50.5, Addison OVER 45.5, Hockenson OVER 50.5

Touchdown Props

Hurts -120

Mattison +110

Swift +115

Jefferson +115

Brown +120

Penny +150

D. Smith +160

Addison +225

Hockenson +225

Goedert +230

Analysis: Hurts will be a play every week, come hell or high water. Look for Goedert early and often in the passing game. As for Minnesota, not enough value in a Jefferson TD bet, but Addison will get his.

Picks: Hurts, Goedert, Addison