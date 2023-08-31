Eagles work out three punters as they try to upgrade from Arryn Siposs

The Eagles brought Arryn Siposs back on Wednesday, adding him to their practice squad a day after releasing him.

His second stay here may not be a long one.

The Eagles on Thursday worked out three punters as they try to find an upgrade over Siposs, the 30-year-old Aussie from Auburn.

This bit of news was first reported by Aaron Wilson, who works for KPRC2 in Houston.

Siposs averaged 44.7 yards on 99 punts in his two years with the Eagles with a net of 38.7. He dropped 33.3 percent of his punts inside the opposing 20-yard-line and had a touchback on 6.1 percent of his kicks.

Siposs has a big leg and occasionally hits some booming punts, but he’s struggled with his consistency since he got here.

In 2021, he was averaging 45.9 yards per punt through 12 games, but that dropped an NFL-low 39.7 over the final four weeks of the season.

And last year, after missing two months with an ankle injury, he finished the season with a disastrous punt with 10 minutes left in the Super Bowl – a low 38-yarder that Kadarius Toney returned 65 yards to the Eagles’ 5-yard-line to set up a Chiefs touchdown with 5 ½ minutes left in the game.

Siposs outplayed rookie Tyler Zentner in Eagles training camp, but by releasing him on Tuesday the Eagles indicated that they’ll keep their eyes open for a possible upgrade.

Another part of the equation is that Jake Elliott – one of the best kickers in the NFL – values Siposs tremendously as his holder, a role Siposs is very good at. So if the Eagles are going to change punters, they’re going to have to find a replacement who is Siposs’ equal as a holder.

Here’s a look at the three punters the Eagles took a look at on Thursday:

Blake Gillikin: Former Penn State punter averaged 47 yards on 160 punts for the Saints over the last two years with a 41.7 net, 38.1 percent inside the 20 and a 6.9 percent touchback rate. Gillikin was beaten out this summer by 30-year-old undrafted Australian rookie Lou Hedley.

Pat O’Donnell: Long-time Bears punter has a 45.1 career average and 39.2 net in nine seasons with 36.4 percent inside the 20 and a 6.2 percent touchback rate. O’Donnell spent his first eight seasons in Chicago – he was the holder on Cody Parkey’s double-doink field goal miss in the 2018 wild-card game – but kicked for the Packers last year. O’Donnell lost a training camp punting battle in Green Bay with Ireland’s Daniel Whelan, who played this past spring for the D.C. Defenders of the XFL.

Colby Wadman: Averaged 44.5 yards on 143 punts with the Broncos in 2018 and 2019 but hasn’t kicked the last three years. Has a 38.7 career net, 35.7 percent inside the 20 and 7.7 percent touchback rate. Wadman was in camp with the Washington Commanders this summer while Tress Way deal with a minor back injury.

The Eagles also worked out long snapper Kyle Soelle, an undrafted rookie linebacker from Arizona State who spent the summer in camp with Jonathan Gannon and his hometown Arizona Cardinals, and long snapper Bradley Robinson, an Ohio State graduate.

