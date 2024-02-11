Haason Reddick reportedly receives permission to seek a trade

There’s a chance Haason Reddick’s time with the Eagles could be coming to an end.

The Pro Bowl edge rusher has received permission from the Eagles to seek a trade, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday afternoon.

Sources: #Eagles All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade following another disruptive season featuring double digit sacks. The 29-year old with 27 sacks over two seasons in Philly could land elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/WxIGTac24M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported the Eagles will only trade with a team if compensation and cap considerations work out for them.

Reddick, 29, has had 27 sacks in his two seasons with the Eagles but is entering the final year of his contract. And it seems like his push to get another big payday might come with another team willing to part with assets to acquire him.

It’s clear Reddick is seeking a new deal.

There’s a chance he could find it with a new team willing to trade for him. But there’s also a chance he could return to the Eagles if that deal isn’t out there. We have seen similar situations play out with other players in recent years.

Reddick, the Camden native, signed a three-year, $45 million contract to join the Eagles as a free agent in 2022 and quickly outplayed that deal. Reddick’s APY of $15 million per season ranks 17th among NFL edge rushers.

But over the last four seasons, Reddick has 50 1/2 sacks. The only players who have more in the last four years are T.J. Watt (62), Myles Garrett (58) and Trey Hendrickson (53). Watt makes $28 million per season, Garrett $25 million and Hendrickson $21 million.

So it’s clear that Reddick is underpaid and if the Eagles aren’t willing to give him the type of contract extension he wants, then this trade scenario makes some sense.

It was pretty clear that entering the 2023 season Reddick wasn’t very happy about his contract situation. But with two years remaining on the three-year contract he signed with the Eagles, Reddick had little leverage.

Here’s what Reddick said about his contact situation this summer:

“I mean, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on. I’m worried about being the best version of myself and letting everything else sort itself out. Truly."

But Reddick showed up for training camp and ended up playing in every game this season.

After a thumb surgery during the summer, Reddick got off to a slow start in 2023 but then picked it up with 11 sacks in a 10-game span. But then Reddick — and really everyone on defense — fell off a cliff down the stretch. Reddick was held without a sack in the last four regular season games and the playoff game in Tampa.

In 2023, Reddick had 11 sacks, 23 QB hits, 13 TFLs and 38 combined tackles. All of his stats dropped from the 2022 season but he was named a Pro Bowler for the second straight year.

It’s also worth noting that the Eagles’ other starting edge rusher, Josh Sweat, is also entering the final year of his contract. Sweat’s three-year extension runs through 2024. The 26-year-old former Eagles draft pick had just 6 1/2 sacks in 2023 after a big season in 2022.

We’ll see if the Eagles are able to work out another extension with Sweat, who was a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2018.

As far as the other edge rushers from the 2023 season, veteran Brandon Graham is set to be a free agent this offseason but has expressed a desire to return for a 15th and final season with the Eagles. And Nolan Smith will enter his second NFL season after a disappointing rookie campaign. The first-round pick was buried in the rotation and wasn’t nearly as productive as many hoped.

