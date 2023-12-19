How to watch Eagles vs. Giants on Christmas Day

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to turn things around and spread some holiday cheer this Christmas.

Jalen Hurts and Co. will welcome the New York Giants to town on Christmas Day for an NFC East showdown, and they’re in desperate need of a bounce-back win.

After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles have dropped three straight games. The first two losses came against fellow NFC contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. They followed that up with a late loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

On the other side, the Giants are on the verge of elimination from postseason contention. Tommy DeVito injected some excitement into what has become a lost season, but he suffered his second loss as a starter in New York’s 24-6 defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Will Birds fans have something to cheer about this Christmas, or will the Giants spoil the holiday? Here is how you can watch Giants-Eagles:

When is the Eagles vs. Giants Week 16 game?

The Eagles will face the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 25.

What time is the Eagles vs. Giants Week 16 game?

Kickoff for Giants-Eagles is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants on TV

Giants-Eagles will air on FOX.

How to stream Eagles vs. Giants live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Birds Huddle will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and Eagles Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Giants on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Giants?

NBC10 forecasts some warm December weather for Giants-Eagles: a high of 52 degrees, partly cloudy skies, light winds and a 31% chance of precipitation.

